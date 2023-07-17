Water Carnival Kick off party was a success

DETROIT LAKES – West Lake Drive was packed with people on Friday night, July 14, as the band Kissing Company put on quite a show for the Water Carnival Kick Off Party.

The party was located right outside of Lakeside Tavern. Attendees had to be over 21 years of age.

The gates opened at 7:30 p.m., with the party officially getting underway at 8:30 p.m. and ending around 11:45 p.m.

Kissing Company played a variety of songs that ranged anywhere from modern country to 80s rock.

During the party attendees could buy themselves a beer or a cocktail of choice, or something non-alcoholic if they preferred.

There were about 400 to 500 attendees at the party which was up from previous years' attendance.

Around 400 to 500 attendees danced and listened to Kissing Company's performance during the Kick off party.

According to Northwest Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom, the night was very successful.

Lead singer of Kissing Company point the microphone at women in the crowd to encourage them to sing along. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Lead singer Samantha of Kissing Company raises her arm while singing to gesture to the audience to sing along. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune