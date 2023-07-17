6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

News Local

Water Carnival Kick off party was a success

There were about 400 to 500 attendees at the party, which was up from previous years.

KickoffParty-1.jpg
The crowd of attendees raise their arms in the air to the music along with lead singer Samantha. The water carnival kick off party was very successful.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 4:03 PM

DETROIT LAKES – West Lake Drive was packed with people on Friday night, July 14, as the band Kissing Company put on quite a show for the Water Carnival Kick Off Party.

The party was located right outside of Lakeside Tavern. Attendees had to be over 21 years of age.

The gates opened at 7:30 p.m., with the party officially getting underway at 8:30 p.m. and ending around 11:45 p.m.

Kissing Company played a variety of songs that ranged anywhere from modern country to 80s rock.

During the party attendees could buy themselves a beer or a cocktail of choice, or something non-alcoholic if they preferred.

There were about 400 to 500 attendees at the party which was up from previous years' attendance.

KickoffParty-3.jpg
Around 400 to 500 attendees danced and listened to Kissing Company's performance during the Kick off party. Friday night July 14 2023
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes

According to Northwest Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom, the night was very successful.

KickoffParty-2.jpg
Lead singer of Kissing Company point the microphone at women in the crowd to encourage them to sing along.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
KickoffParty-4.jpg
Lead singer Samantha of Kissing Company raises her arm while singing to gesture to the audience to sing along.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune.
Get Local

