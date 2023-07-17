Water Carnival Kick off party was a success
There were about 400 to 500 attendees at the party, which was up from previous years.
DETROIT LAKES – West Lake Drive was packed with people on Friday night, July 14, as the band Kissing Company put on quite a show for the Water Carnival Kick Off Party.
The party was located right outside of Lakeside Tavern. Attendees had to be over 21 years of age.
The gates opened at 7:30 p.m., with the party officially getting underway at 8:30 p.m. and ending around 11:45 p.m.
Kissing Company played a variety of songs that ranged anywhere from modern country to 80s rock.
During the party attendees could buy themselves a beer or a cocktail of choice, or something non-alcoholic if they preferred.
According to Northwest Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom, the night was very successful.
