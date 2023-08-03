WE Fest championship dancers are ready to set a new record

DETROIT LAKES — Dustin Schultz and his wife Katie are ready to trade their championship dancing shoes for record-setting cowboy boots.

“I came back (to camp) and said, 'We’re in a dance competition,'” Dustin recalled, noting they were in the 2022 WE Fest dance-off.

“I told him, 'You mean, you’re in a dance competition,'” Katie added. Her hesitancy quickly faded, as she knew the contest would only add to the fun and memories they made at WE Fest, a three-day country music festival held in Detroit Lakes.

The couple from Albertville, Minnesota, never expected to win the dance-off, or even make it past the preliminaries. But, they did.

“We got third in the prelims,” Dustin said, noting that moved them to the grand finale competition on the Main Stage.

When the Schultzes took the stage, they wowed the crowd with a swing-style dance that concluded with Dustin performing a perfected break-dancing move from the 1980s — the worm.

“When we won, I thought, now that is something to put on your resume,” Dustin said.

The championship title came with a VIP camping package. While they enjoyed the relaxed pace of camping behind the Main Stage, the duo is excited to be part of a history-making attempt that will take place at WE Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m.

Katie Schultz walks around a wooden pallet bar a member of her camping group made to add to the festivities in the VIP camping section at WE Fest. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“WE Fest is going to create America’s largest country line dance,” Katie said.

If successful, it wouldn’t be the first time WE Fest made record-breaking headlines. In 1986, the music festival stepped into the "Guinness Book of World Records" for hosting the biggest bingo game in the world, in which a crowd of between 20,000 and 25,000 played the game. Then, in 2018, the world’s largest game of tippy cup was played with 287 participants.

While games and music are a big part of WE Fest fun, so is camping. The Schultzes began camping at WE Fest several years ago while in college. The duo enjoyed setting up tents in the outlying campgrounds.

“Camping in GA is a much closer experience (than VIP),” Dustin said. “And, in college, that is part of the fun; it’s still a good time.”

Dustin said their camping experience shifted to VIP after attending a Bison football game in Fargo a few years ago. He and his wife learned about a different camping option from a friend of a family member. The couple decided to give it a try, and haven’t looked back. Dustin explained VIP camping drew them in because it offered catered meals, easy access to the concert bowl, and a more laid-back experience with more camping space.

“WE Fest (staff) does such a great job with the way they run it,” Dustin said, with a quick agreement from Katie.

Final preparations were being made early afternoon Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, in the WE Fest concert bowl as guests arrived for the three-day country music festival in Detroit Lakes. The festival runs Aug. 3-5. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Much like in WE Fest campgrounds, there are VIP hosts that may offer fellow WE Festers shade, shakes, games, food and friendly tidings. The Schultzes said their group includes three motor homes. They worked to create a partial canopy over the campsite, which includes a newly-built bar, unicorn, horse and a camo fence line that offers posted phrases to welcome those passing by to stop and visit.

“The great thing about WE Fest is you get to spend time with and make friends with people from all walks of life,” Dustin said.

