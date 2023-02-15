Wednesday's Polar Fest events postponed

DETROIT LAKES — Unlike last year's Polar Fest, the weather has pretty much been a non-factor, until now.

All of the events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 have been postponed due to the storm that swept through the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though most of them have already been rescheduled.

The Polar Palooza tubing races at Detroit Mountain will now be held on Monday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Four-person teams can register for $100 per team at detroitmountain.com .

The Polar Putt at the Washington Square Mall will now be held one week later, on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Competitors of all ages can try their hand at putting from three, five and seven feet for a chance to win gift cards donated by local businesses, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost to participate.

A new date and time for the Polar Glow Night at the Pavilion will be announced soon. Polar Fest runs through Sunday, Feb. 26; a complete schedule is available at polarfestdl.com .