Wednesday's Polar Fest events postponed

The weather has pretty much been a non-factor for Polar Fest 2023 — until now. All of the events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 have been postponed to next week.

All Polar Fest events scheduled for the evening of Friday, Feb. 11 have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 12, though there will still be a "soft opening" of the Ice Palace tonight at 7 p.m.
February 15, 2023 05:00 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Unlike last year's Polar Fest, the weather has pretty much been a non-factor, until now.

All of the events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 have been postponed due to the storm that swept through the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though most of them have already been rescheduled.

The Polar Palooza tubing races at Detroit Mountain will now be held on Monday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Four-person teams can register for $100 per team at detroitmountain.com .

The Polar Putt at the Washington Square Mall will now be held one week later, on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Competitors of all ages can try their hand at putting from three, five and seven feet for a chance to win gift cards donated by local businesses, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost to participate.

A new date and time for the Polar Glow Night at the Pavilion will be announced soon. Polar Fest runs through Sunday, Feb. 26; a complete schedule is available at polarfestdl.com .

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
