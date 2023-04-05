Week of the Young Child, interrupted: Events scheduled in Detroit Lakes this week are canceled or postponed

DETROIT LAKES — The National Association for the Education of Young Children, or NAEYC, has been sponsoring the Week of the Young Child every year since 1971.

In Detroit Lakes, the week has typically brought a wealth of family-oriented, kid-friendly events — and this year's celebration, which was scheduled for April 1-7, was no exception. But a late-season, heavy winter storm that swept through the region on Tuesday has halted or postponed several of them.

Here's a little look at the revised schedule:



The El Zagal Shrine Circus's visit to Kent Freeman Arena has been postponed from Tuesday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 19. There will still be three shows, at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and advance tickets are available for purchase at Central Market.

The Early Childhood Family Education Night at the Becker County Museum has been postponed one week, from Tuesday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 11. The museum itself was closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5.

A Pancakes and Play event that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, as the club was also closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the storm.

Look here for more updates if there are any further WOYC events that are canceled or postponed by the weather.