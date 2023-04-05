50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Week of the Young Child, interrupted: Events scheduled in Detroit Lakes this week are canceled or postponed

The national Week of the Young Child, which was set for April 1-7 this year, has typically brought several kid-friendly events to Detroit Lakes. A mid-week storm has disrupted most of them.

Activities held during Week of the Young Child are designed for parents and their preschool-aged children to enjoy together; all of this year's activities are being offered free of charge. (Submitted photo)
Activities held during Week of the Young Child are designed for parents and their preschool-aged children to enjoy together. Several of this year's Week of the Young Child activities, which were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3-4, have been postponed or canceled due to the weather.
Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 12:40 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The National Association for the Education of Young Children, or NAEYC, has been sponsoring the Week of the Young Child every year since 1971.

In Detroit Lakes, the week has typically brought a wealth of family-oriented, kid-friendly events — and this year's celebration, which was scheduled for April 1-7, was no exception. But a late-season, heavy winter storm that swept through the region on Tuesday has halted or postponed several of them.

Here's a little look at the revised schedule:

  • The El Zagal Shrine Circus's visit to Kent Freeman Arena has been postponed from Tuesday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 19. There will still be three shows, at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and advance tickets are available for purchase at Central Market.
  • The Early Childhood Family Education Night at the Becker County Museum has been postponed one week, from Tuesday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 11. The museum itself was closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5.
  • A Pancakes and Play event that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, as the club was also closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the storm.

Look here for more updates if there are any further WOYC events that are canceled or postponed by the weather.

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
