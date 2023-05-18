99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

White Earth receives $500,000 grant for high-speed Internet

The project will equip six community centers/business incubators with computer stations and online training courses for the approximately 3,343 White Earth Tribal members. 

Eugene Sommers (edited).jpg
Eugene Sommers
Submitted Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON – The White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians has been awarded $500,000 from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration  and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative,.
According to an NTIA news release:

  • The White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians is one of 10 tribes receiving funding totaling nearly $5 million as part of the  Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program .   
  • With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these new grants bring the total of the program to over $1.77 billion awarded to 157 Tribal entities.  
  • These record investments in high-speed internet deployment are a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.     
  • This Broadband Use and Adoption project will equip six community centers/business incubators with computer stations and online training courses for the approximately 3,343 White Earth Tribal Members. 

“Broadband development is crucial for underserved communities on the White Earth Reservation, in order to overcome the digital divide and support economic and social progress," said Eugene Sommers, a White Earth Tribal Council member. "Access to reliable high-speed Internet is essential for education, telemedicine, and online job opportunities. In rural areas like the White Earth Reservation, where traditional jobs are limited, broadband connectivity can promote entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as attract new businesses and investments."Sommers also said that broadband development can provide access to critical services like emergency response systems, and improve communication and access to information within the community. "By increasing access to broadband Internet, underserved Indian communities on the White Earth Reservation can break down barriers and unlock new opportunities for growth and development,” he added.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced after search warrant turns up meth
May 18, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
kid fishing (edited).jpeg
Local
Brad Laabs: The fish were biting on opener weekend
May 18, 2023 12:04 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
JayceeRae PEO Scholarship.jpg
Local
STAR quality: DL's Hauser wins national PEO scholarship
May 17, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Lakers fall to Sartell in tightly contested matchup
May 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Kira Wolf, Carter Haverkamp, Cameron Ackers, Carter Becker, James Schattschneider.jpg
Prep
Trap Shooting: Detroit Lakes crowned Mid-State Conference champs
May 17, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Ben Hines, Logan Schons Growth of the Game Scholarships.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: 2 Detroit Lakes High School golfers receive scholarships
May 17, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes boys golf team’s 28-year Mid-State Conference title streak comes to a close
May 17, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli