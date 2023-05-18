White Earth receives $500,000 grant for high-speed Internet

WASHINGTON – The White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians has been awarded $500,000 from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative,.

The White Earth Band of Chippewa Indians is one of 10 tribes receiving funding totaling nearly $5 million as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program .

With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these new grants bring the total of the program to over $1.77 billion awarded to 157 Tribal entities.

These record investments in high-speed internet deployment are a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

This Broadband Use and Adoption project will equip six community centers/business incubators with computer stations and online training courses for the approximately 3,343 White Earth Tribal Members.

“Broadband development is crucial for underserved communities on the White Earth Reservation, in order to overcome the digital divide and support economic and social progress," said Eugene Sommers, a White Earth Tribal Council member. "Access to reliable high-speed Internet is essential for education, telemedicine, and online job opportunities. In rural areas like the White Earth Reservation, where traditional jobs are limited, broadband connectivity can promote entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as attract new businesses and investments."Sommers also said that broadband development can provide access to critical services like emergency response systems, and improve communication and access to information within the community. "By increasing access to broadband Internet, underserved Indian communities on the White Earth Reservation can break down barriers and unlock new opportunities for growth and development,” he added.