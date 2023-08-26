White Earth responds to tragic cluster of overdose deaths

WHITE EARTH — The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and the Reservation Business Committee (Tribal Council) said in a news release they are aware of the recent tragic and unusual cluster of opioid overdose deaths. The RBC extends its deepest condolences to the affected families. The White Earth Band would encourage all people suffering from addiction and substance abuse to get the help they need.

The reasons for this cluster are many; and include using alone, using after a break in using, and using another drug unexpectedly cut with Fentanyl. "White Earth Behavioral Health, Public Health, EMS, Law Enforcement, Peer Recovery Support, Cultural Support, and Executive Administration/ RBC teams share our community grief over the loss of loved ones, neighbors, and friends. We live here. Together we remain dedicated to saving lives and overcoming tragedies," the band said in the news release. The White Earth Band will continue to make available every resource it has to address the increase in overdoses. White Earth Band has many well-established rescue and recovery-support services:



Widespread employee and citizen Naloxone rescue training and free Naloxone supplies.

911 Law Enforcement and ambulance emergency response to deliver timely overdose rescue.

On-call peer recovery support to simplify immediate access to recovery service choices.

Prehospital Suboxone dosing after overdose rescue, to prevent withdrawal and recurrent overdose; providing 24 hours of clear-and-well time to make recovery decisions and connections.

On-call crisis response for rapid support of families affected by substance use dangers.

Urgent chemical dependency assessment and ongoing multi-dimensional treatment.

Extensive village harm reduction clinic services such as safe-use-supplies, blood-born-infection-prevention teaching, safe shelter options, and citizen Naloxone rescue training/supplies.

Residential chemical dependency treatment options for adults, adolescents, and families.

Domestic/sexual-violence-response safe shelter services.

Cultural/spiritual counseling, healing, ceremonies, and ongoing cultural support activities.

Full service, culturally respectful Behavioral Health adult, adolescent, child, family counseling.

Full-service home-visiting Public Health Nurse support for recovery medical services.

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) clinics with same-day intake and treatment access.

Peer Recovery Service case management such as transportation, peer support follow-up after overdose rescue, recovery support gatherings, and family grief healing support.

Support and safety services for homeless individuals.

Community Policing that supports and encourages recovery service connections.

Law Enforcement dealer/supply interdiction.

Involuntary civil commitment in unusually severe situations without voluntary-care options.

In the aftermath of the recent overdose death cluster, the White Earth Band will continue all existing rescue and recovery support services; and will initiate the following new support service efforts:

Reminders to not use alone, to cut dose after a break in using, and to check meth for Fentanyl.

Village information/discussion meetings to describe available services, listen to citizen concerns and ideas, and answer questions about street-level problems with recovery connection.

Initiation of a pilot program to provide pre-jail-release harm reduction training and Narcan kits.

Other street-level interventions suggested by involved/concerned community members.

"It is the shared hope and goal of all White Earth Ojibwe Band employees and administration team members, that together with all other citizens we will continue to provide a full range of harm-reduction-based rescue and recovery services to stop overdose death clusters and to provide many practical opportunities for timely recovery decisions, connections, and support. We live here. Together we work to save our loved ones and offer Anishinaabe healing choices," the band said in its news release.

If you need assistance, please contact:

