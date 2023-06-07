White Earth says enjoy fireworks, but make sure they're legal

WHITE EARTH — The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe does not actively regulate fireworks within the reservation, but wants to make sure that everyone within the reservation enjoys them in a safe and appropriate manner, according to a White Earth news release.

Band members should be aware that Minnesota’s criminal laws apply to their activities within the reservation due to Public Law 280.

State law prohibits the sale, possession, or use of fireworks in general, but allows the sale, use, and possession of fireworks that do not exceed certain thresholds, and when the retailer has paid the annual license fee to the local unit of government.

Though small, non-explosive and non-aerial fireworks like this sparkler are legal in Minnesota, they can still be dangerous if not handled properly. Stock photo

Violations of Minnesota’s fireworks laws can be punishable with jail time between 90 days and one year.

Fireworks allowed under Minnesota law are wire or wood sparklers that do not include more than 100 grams of mixture per item, other sparkling items that do not contain more than 75 grams of chemical mixture, or fireworks that do not exceed 500 grams of explosive mixture among the multiple tubes and do not individually exceed 25 hundredths grains of explosive mixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

When in doubt, consult with your local fire marshal to determine whether your fireworks are legal. Please be aware that your local fire marshal, sheriff’s deputy, or other police officer (including tribal police officers) may seize fireworks determined to be illegal.

If you seek to put on a fireworks show known as a “fireworks display,” there is significantly more regulation you must comply with before you can put on your show. Please seek your own independent legal advice when you consider whether to sell fireworks at retail or whether to put on a fireworks display.

The Reservation Business Committee (Tribal Council) encourages all persons within the White Earth Reservation to use common sense when enjoying fireworks. The White Earth Reservation can be prone to wildfires, and irresponsible use of fireworks increases that risk.

Questions? Call the White Earth Police Department at (218) 983-3201 .