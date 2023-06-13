White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow brings family and friends together

WHITE EARTH — Regalia, dance, food and a whole lot of fun are a few of the things that made up this year’s White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow.

The 155th celebration was held last weekend from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11. There were five chances for attendees to see the grand entries — one of the weekend's marquee events — at the White Earth Pow Wow Grounds.

Twenty-six veterans were also honored during the Saturday, June 10 afternoon grand entry at the 155th White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dancers in full regalia took to the grounds while the group Northern Cree played drums and sang. Twenty-six Native veterans were also honored during the ceremony.

While the powwow is a celebration of White Earth’s treaty day, the weekend event also acts as a family reunion of sorts, said Butch Gillette, a dancer in Saturday afternoon’s grand entry.

Gillette traveled from Bismarck, North Dakota, to dance in this year’s grand entries. It was the first time he has attended the White Earth powwow, but far from the first time he’s ever participated in one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butch Gillette traveled from Bismarck, North Dakota, to White Earth for this year's 155th White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I am 71 years old, so I have been dancing probably 60 years, somewhere around that ballpark,” Gillette said.

Gillette was drawn to this year's powwow by Northern Cree, as well as more temperate weather compared to a powwow happening near his Bismarck home.

He also noted that there are different types of powwows, while White Earth’s is considered a traditional powwow, there are also competition powwows where participants dance for prizes.

“This is a more laid-back kind of thing,” Gillette said.

Another dancer on Saturday was Ningozis White, wearing 100-year-old regalia that belonged to a grandfather many greats over.

Ningozis White danced in 100-year-old regalia at this year's 155th White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow. He isn't wearing the complete regalia in this photo, which belonged to a great — many times over — grandfather. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I don’t know how many greats, but we recently got this back from the Bemidji State University Indian Association … they have a case where they showcase some of the beadwork that they have. My father noticed that and he was able to get it back from the university, so now I wear it sometimes,” White said.

White has been dancing in the annual powwow since he “could walk” and tries to make it out every summer to participate.

“It’s all about getting together, dancing to the great music, and meeting up with your friends and family,” he said. “Getting some good food, some Indian tacos. Being able to enjoy summer. Being locked up all winter, you know, we like to get out and visit with each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As in years past, hundreds of dancers attended the 155th White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow, many of them wearing full regalia. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Emil Hanks also danced in full regalia Saturday.

“I’m a traditional dancer, been dancing my entire life, the same style,” he said. Much of his dancing involves stomping his feet and moving his arms with the music.

At 27 years old, he has been attending the White Earth powwow all his life.

Children got in on the fun during the Saturday, June 10 afternoon grand entry at the 155th annual White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dancers perform during the Saturday, June 10 afternoon grand entry at the 155th White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Pow Wow. Saturday afternoon's performance was one of five throughout the weekend. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Along with five different grand entries, there were also communal feasts and a 5K run/walk over the weekend. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune