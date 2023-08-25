$147,000 state grant will boost emergency mental health facility in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — More people than ever are in need of mental health services these days, so it’s good news that Willow Tree — a small facility in Detroit Lakes that provides 24/7 crisis stabilization services to adults experiencing a mental health crisis — has received an additional $147,000 in state COVID-19 funding.

That money will enable Willow Tree to hire a third permanent full-time mental health practitioner during regular working hours, and to at least temporarily pay more to employees working difficult duties or shifts.

The two full-time mental health practitioners are responsible for counseling people who are staying at Willow Tree, answering phone calls from people in crisis and doing out-of-office counseling work, and the crisis line is getting so busy that it’s very difficult to do the in-person counseling, said Becker County Human Services Director Denise Warren.

Stellher Human Services, Inc. operates Willow Tree in partnership with Becker County and the White Earth Nation.

The new full-time mental health practitioner will be able to handle the bulk of the crisis phone calls, freeing up the others to do in-person counseling work, she said.

The Becker County Board accepted the state grant money on Aug. 15 and the new position will be filled as soon as possible, according to Becker County Human Services supervisor Lucinda Meyer.

“It will improve services to people in need, and staff there are excited to have the additional support,” she said.

Some of the additional money will go to temporarily boost the pay of existing workers who have been working long hours in a stressful field.

A staff retention bonus of $1,000 will be paid to 22 crisis responders with White Earth, Becker County and Stellher Services who worked the area crisis team during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On-call incentives, shift incentives and higher hourly pay for mental health professionals, practitioners, peer support specialists, and licensed drug and alcohol counselors will increase the number of crisis staff and hopefully reduce turnover.

There is also funding for in-person training, cellphones, laptops and office equipment, and supplies for White Earth, Becker County and Stellher Services — needs that are not covered by any other funding source.

Willow Tree, located at 201 East Willow St., is an unlocked three-bedroom facility that allows a person in crisis to stay for 10 to 14 days. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A mental health crisis is when someone is faced with a stressful event or circumstances that are hard to cope with, the person's level of functioning at home or work decreases, or a person's behavior becomes threatening to themself or others.

They are usually referred to Willow Tree by an outside agency, Meyer said. Referrals generally come from crisis teams, case managers, mental health professionals or hospitals.

Willow Tree serves adults 18 and older who are not medically compromised, not in need of detox, and not of imminent danger to themself or others. A stabilization statement of need from a mental health professional is required.

The Becker County and White Earth Reservation Mobile Crisis Line number is 218-850-HELP and is staffed 24/7.

