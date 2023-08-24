Woman injured in semi-car crash in Otter Tail County

PERHAM — A Barnesville woman was injured in a semi-car crash Wednesday in Otter Tail County.

According to the State Patrol, a 2002 Mack semi tractor-trailer was eastbound on Highway 108, a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban was northbound on Otter Tail County Road 11, and they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy, Samantha Leah Lammers, 21, of Barnesville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo. She was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags deployed in the Suburban.

The driver of the semi, Johnathan Martin Phillips, 41, of Leonard, Minnesota, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:22 p.m. on dry pavement in Norwegian Grove Township.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire Department and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted at the scene.

