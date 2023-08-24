Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Woman injured in semi-car crash in Otter Tail County

Samantha Leah Lammers, 21, of Barnesville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo.

norwegian grove.png
Norwegian Grove Township is located west of Pelican Rapids.
Google Maps
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:28 AM

PERHAM — A Barnesville woman was injured in a semi-car crash Wednesday in Otter Tail County.

According to the State Patrol, a 2002 Mack semi tractor-trailer was eastbound on Highway 108, a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban was northbound on Otter Tail County Road 11, and they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy, Samantha Leah Lammers, 21, of Barnesville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo. She was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags deployed in the Suburban.

The driver of the semi, Johnathan Martin Phillips, 41, of Leonard, Minnesota, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:22 p.m. on dry pavement in Norwegian Grove Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire Department and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Graffiti discovered on Frazee church
2h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
LoriesTree.082623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Severe drought in central Minnesota is stressing trees; here's how to help them
5h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
IMG_8391.JPG
Local
2 local designers form new Otter Tail business: Tumbleweed Designs
8h ago
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
ambulance.jpg
Breaking News
Minnesota
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior
13m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Citizens Journalism program
Local
Help us tell the stories of our community – and be paid for it
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Minnesota
Victim identified in homicide near downtown Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
UPDATE: 19-year-old Bemidji man dies after high-speed motorcycle pursuit
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports