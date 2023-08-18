Woman injured in two-car crash on Hwy 34 in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 in Detroit Lakes on Friday.

Suzanne Yvonne Sund, 73, of Bottineau, North Dakota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s hospital, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle, Melissa Jo Schmidtke, 42, of Laporte, Minnesota was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Sund was northbound on Pelican River Road in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 and Schmidtke was westbound on Highway 34 in a 2016 GMC Yukon. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on Friday on dry pavement. The Detroit Lakes Police Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, St. Mary's EMS and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

