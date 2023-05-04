Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Woman injured in two-vehicle crash near Otter Tail Lake

Beverly Alice Pugh, 87, of Battle Lake was taken to Perham Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 3:29 PM

PERHAM — A Battle Lake woman was injured in a two-car collision on Highway 78 in Otter Tail County early Thursday afternoon.

Beverly Alice Pugh, 87, of Battle Lake was taken to Perham Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed in the 2019 Ford Escape she was driving.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was Robert William Austin, 38, of Alexandria. He was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed, but he was not transported to the hospital, according to the State Patrol. No alcohol was involved in the accident.

The Ford Escape and Chevrolet Silverado were traveling southbound on Highway 78. The Ford was slowing to make a right turn onto Highland Loop in Otter Tail Township, when it was rear ended by the Silverado. The Ford left the roadway and rolled.

The crash was reported at 12:33 p.m. on dry pavement in Otter Tail Township along the southeast shore of Otter Tail Lake.

Otter Tail County deputies, Ottertail city firefighters, and Perham EMS assisted at the scene.

