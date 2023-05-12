99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 59 near Detroit Lakes

Crash Report FSA
By News Staff
Today at 4:56 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A Pelican Rapids woman was injured in a two-car crash Friday afternoon on Highway 59 south of Detroit Lakes.

Faye Lavonne Polejewski, 78, of Pelican Rapids was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

She was northbound on Highway 59 in a 2019 Subaru Forester and collided with a southbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the Silverado, Charles Ray Goddard, 58, of Verndale was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday on dry pavement at milepost 256 in Lakeview Township.

Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes firefighters and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.

By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
