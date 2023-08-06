Woman injured in Becker County rollover early Sunday morning

DETROIT LAKES — Alcohol was involved in a rollover crash in Becker County that injured a Missouri woman early Sunday morning.

Kylie Elizabeth Stepp, 26, of Springfield suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes.

She was southbound on Becker County Road 37, at Highway 34, in a 2018 Ford Edge when it rolled, coming to a stop in the ditch, according to the State Patrol.

It’s not known if she was wearing a seatbelt, but the airbags deployed and alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on dry pavement in Toad Lake Township. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s EMS and Wolf Lake Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.