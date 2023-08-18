Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Women's 100 fundraiser project for 2023 to be unveiled at Sept. 20 luncheon

The annual fundraising project for the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center is based on 100 women each pledging $100.

Womens 100 group.JPG
Every year since 2016, a group of 100 Detroit Lakes-area women have come together and pledged to donate $100 each in support of the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center, a local, nonprofit community advocacy program providing direct services to battered women, abused children and victims of sexual assault and general crimes.
Contributed / Lakes Crisis and Resource Center
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 6:30 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Every year since 2016, a group of 100 lakes-area women have been joining forces and pooling resources in support of local efforts to combat domestic violence.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Known collectively as the "Women's 100," the group members each pledge a minimum of $100 per year — though it can be more — toward various projects of the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center (LCRC).

W100-KellyHeidi.jpg
Kelly Schiffner and Heidi Renney are among those local residents who have pledged to be "One of the Women's 100," a group of area women who each contribute $100 or more each year in support of the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.
Contributed / Lakes Crisis and Resource Center

The idea, according to their informational brochure, is "to encourage local women to be strong, philanthropic supporters of other women and their children ... so they can be safe, grow and flourish."

"Our goal is to get 100 women to each donate $100 to fund a special project for the year," said Stephanie Baker, LCRC's outreach and development coordinator.

That annual contribution of $10,000 or more has made a "tremendous" difference, added LCRC Executive Director Anna Sellin, noting that since its inception, the group has raised nearly $70,000 to support various LCRC projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

W100-CaraJackie.JPG
Cara Frank, left, and Jackie Buboltz are among those local residents who have pledged to be "One of the Women's 100," a group of area women who each contribute $100 or more each year in support of the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.
Contributed / Lakes Crisis and Resource Center


For instance, in the program's first year, they were able to purchase a van for the use of residents at the Mary's Place emergency shelter, which provides a temporary home for families impacted by domestic violence.

"A lot of our clients don't have their own transportation," Sellin explained. "That's kind of a barrier for them to move forward with their lives."

In Detroit Lakes, and Becker County as a whole, public transportation options are quite limited, Baker added.

"That van helped a huge amount," Sellin said.

In subsequent years, the Women's 100 contribution enabled them to fund curriculum purchases for the various student support groups that LCRC provides at area schools, as well as to purchase new flooring and furnishings for the shelter as needed. The shelter has been full of women and children pretty much constantly since it opened in 2011 — which means, Sellin said, that replacement of such items needs to happen more frequently.

Other Women's 100 projects have included providing an enhanced security and surveillance system, both for the shelter and the center itself (which is located in the same building), and a backyard awning to provide privacy and sun protection. They were also able to replace the seating in the center's conference and client intake rooms, as well as purchase a new dolly, cart and trailer for moving families out of the shelter and into their new homes once they are able to do so.

So what will the latest project for the Women's 100 be? That's top-secret, Sellin said, at least for now.

W100-MeganHelen.JPG
Megan Smith, left, and Helen Foltz are among those local residents who have pledged to be "One of the Women's 100," a group of area women who each contribute $100 or more each year in support of the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.
Contributed / Lakes Crisis and Resource Center

"We'll reveal this year's project at the luncheon on Sept. 20," she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100 women who pledge their support each year are invited to the annual Women's 100 luncheon; this year's event is set for noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Though it has typically been held at Meadows on Lind, Baker said, they have decided on a new location for the 2023 version.

"It will be held at the Chapel House," she added.

The new event center, located on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes near Forest Hills Golf Course, just opened last year. Catering for the event will be provided by La Barista; Baker noted that owner Brooke Wenzel comes up with a unique, fall-themed menu each year — and it's always delicious.

Though invitations for the luncheon have already gone out, there is still time to get on the guest list for this year, Sellin noted. "We've still got openings in the 100," she said, adding that while every past and present donor is invited to the luncheon, not all of them are able to participate every year — though some do.

"Since the Women's 100 started, we've had over 250 women sign up to be members, and some sign up every year," Baker said, adding that the program even continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, though obviously, the luncheon had to be replaced by a virtual event.

Those who would like to be a Women's 100 member, and receive an invitation to the 2023 luncheon, can either call the LCRC office at 218-847-7446 or sign up online at lakescrisis.com/w100.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
white earth weed buds (edited).jpg
Local
No using in public — Becker County approves cannabis ordinance
11m ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Opinion graphic.jpg
Editorials
Guest Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
11m ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald editorial board
marcia.jpg
Local
Potvins help others and make memories of a lifetime through Global Volunteers efforts
1h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Cat with possible rabies was reported on Oak Street in Detroit Lakes
17h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Lakeshirts front.JPG
Business
Inc. 5000 ranks Lakeshirts among America's fastest-growing private companies
20h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Crash Report FSA.png
Minnesota
Two Fargo residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hewitt
20h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_9541.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Fire Department seeks FEMA grant to bring training facility to area
21h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter