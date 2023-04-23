Work is starting up again on the West Lake Drive projects

DETROIT LAKES — Mother Nature’s cruel sense of humor notwithstanding, construction on West Lake Drive (both phases 1 and 2) will start again very soon.

“I wanted to provide some information on the preliminary schedules, closures, and so on,” Detroit Lakes City Engineer Jon Pratt said in a news release. “Please keep in mind that this is all a little fluid until the contractors get into a bit of a rhythm, and the weather starts to behave itself. We will provide additional information in the coming weeks as things become clearer.”

Here’s what’s happening with West Lake Drive Phase 2 project (from County Road 6 to the Pelican River):



Hough Inc. has already resumed work and was on site last week to begin grading operations on the remaining areas of the trail. Hough accomplished some grading on the south end of the project before the weather conditions caused them to hold off.

This week, Hough will be focusing on work on County Road 6. The project does include improvements to a short segment of County Road 6 – from the Canadian Pacific railroad underpass to West Lake Drive.

This week Hough will work on pavement removal, storm sewer installation, grading, and placement of aggregate base. Accordingly, County Road 6, from Highway 59 to West Lake Drive, will be closed to all through-traffic beginning Monday, April 24.

No detour route will be posted. The city expects the work to be completed within a week and the roadway to be reopened by the end of the week. Note that County Road 6 will have a temporary gravel surface until paving can be completed later this spring.

Beginning next week (May 1) Hough will resume work on the multi-purpose trail grading and getting it ready for concrete placement. Concrete trail and driveway apron construction will begin as soon as weather conditions and frost allow.

Currently, the contractors plan to complete the remaining work with no closure or detour on this part of West Lake Drive. They will be doing some lane shifts and flagging as needed to provide for safe vehicle movement amongst the construction activity. This is subject to change if the city identifies a need for a closure or detour.

The city currently anticipates the project to be nearing completion by the middle of June.

Here’s what’s happening with West Lake Drive Phase 1 (from Legion Road to County Road 6):

It will be necessary to close this portion of West Lake Drive to all through traffic beginning May 1 through the remainder of construction. A detour route will be posted. The closure and local access will look very similar to last year, with one-way local traffic from Legion Road, south to County Road 6. Again, this will need to be one-way traffic and we ask that all residents please abide by the one-way limitation. We will be closing the eastern half of the roadway to facilitate construction activity. This will leave room for only a one-way lane of traffic on the western half of the street.

Work will begin on the week of May 1. Crews will start by installing some dewatering wells in a few localized locations. These will be limited to roughly half a dozen locations, and there will not be a need for a header pipe along the length of the project like last year. The dewatering is just to facilitate the installation of a few manhole structures needed for the stormwater system.

C&L Excavating will then start installing the remainder of the stormwater treatment system. This consists of large underground infiltration chambers under the new trail (east of the roadway) and overflow pipes to the lakeshore.

Grading work for the trail will follow the progress of the stormwater treatment system.

Utility providers (City of Detroit Lakes Electric, Arvig, CenturyLink, and Midco) will be finishing up their work on the utility relocations. This will include some final connections, removal of unused equipment, poles, and pedestals. The city will be working on final turf restoration of the yards along the west side of the road as soon as this work has been completed.

The city currently anticipates the project to be nearing completion by the second half of June.

“I want to thank all of you in advance for your continued patience as we work towards the completion of the projects,” Pratt said. “Please let me know if you have any questions.”