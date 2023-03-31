Workers wanted: Fifty area businesses vie for applicants during job fair on March 29

DETROIT LAKES — Whether it's more benefits, flexible scheduling or on-the-job training, lakes area businesses were pulling out all the stops in an effort to attract more workers during the annual job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, March 29.

The attendees picked up pamphlets, dropped off resumes and asked direct questions of employers as they made their way through the display tables strewn along the hallways of the college campus. Some businesses had an easy time describing to potential applicants why they were the best fit for them.

Lucas Schultz, a production supervisor at Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, smiles at his company's display booth at a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I think I work at the best company because of the people that work there and the culture that we have," said Nellie Branshaud, a benefits administrator and trainer for Shooting Star Casino. "I love going to work every single day and it is probably one of the best jobs I've ever had."

The casino is currently hiring for more than 20 openings across a variety of career fields at both of the casinos, in Mahnomen and Bagley; as well as, hotel positions at their location in Detroit Lakes, she said. Adding, the base pay varies between $16 to $24.13 per hour depending on the position, but employees can earn an extra $2.50 per hour for working the overnight shift.

Branshaud added that some management and supervisors at Shooting Star are about to begin in-house leadership and toolbox training to provide them with additional management, communication and organizational skills as they advance through the ranks.

Reflecting on the job fair, she said: "Especially in today's world where there are a lot of job openings at a lot of different companies, it gives us the opportunity to put our name out there, put our (open) positions out there, and be able to recruit people."

Viva Lauinger, center-left, communications specialist for Lakeshirts, speaks to an event attendee during a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Face-to-face interactions are important, Branshaud said, because making eye contact with people can be a natural lure and conversation starter.

Murphy Olson and Meya Habedank, both of Detroit Lakes, said they were both looking for new jobs and kind of felt like a hot commodity as they spoke with potential employers.

"We're kind of gathering (all the information), turning in as many applications as we can, and whomever gets a hold of us first, gets us," said Habedank. "It's very hard for people that are young nowadays to want to work, and we're both fairly young, we are both willing to work and learn wherever we are working at."

Olson said he just got a puppy and needs the job to help pay for some of the expected future costs of his new best friend.

"We're trying to find all the information that we need," said Olson. "They hear about our background and then (the employers) get excited and we get excited."

Habedank said she was leaning toward one of the assisted living providers because she is a caring person and would be a good fit for that career field. Olson added that he was leaning into a more hands-on field like construction.

Both said it was really great to see so many employers at one location, which made it really easy to visit each booth.

"It can be overwhelming, but it's really exciting that we're here," said Habedank.

A staff member at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji speaks to an attendee during a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Keith Yunemura, learning and development leader at BTD Manufacturing, speaks to an attendee during a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Scott Sellin, owner of Selling Brothers Construction, plays with a remote control excavator during a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ashley Drewes, HR director for Pro Resources of Detroit Lakes, speaks to an event attendee during a job fair, hosted by Rural Minnesota CEP, at M State in Detroit Lakes on March 29, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune