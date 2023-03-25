Worried farmers at Becker County Board meeting end up invited to help write feedlot ordinance

DETROIT LAKES — A half-dozen farmers showed up at Tuesday’s Becker County Board meeting, concerned about what appeared to be overly-tight feedlot restrictions in a proposed interim zoning ordinance put out by the Becker County Planning and Zoning Department.

Commissioners at the meeting said it had not been their intention to create an interim ordinance that would impact smaller local feedlots, or delay reasonable expansion plans by local farmers.

“There is no one here that wants to stop a farmer from expanding their operations,” said Commissioner Barry Nelson. “We’re talking about the big operations — you get 10 concentrated animal feedlots within a few miles and local farmers can't afford the land anymore.”

Becker County wants to have better control over any possible influx of large concentrated animal feedlots owned by people from outside the county.

Hog feedlot in Cando, North Dakota. Jason Nordmark / Special to Forum News Service

Such feedlots tend to be grouped together and have been accused of sucking up so much groundwater that local farmers in the area have to drill much deeper to get water.

That type of feedlot has been moving north from Iowa to southern Minnesota, and operators are now eyeing the rest of Minnesota, according to the Izaak Walton League and other environmental groups concerned about groundwater loss, possible contamination from animal waste, the overuse of antibiotics and the possibility of disease coming from large corporate feedlots.

The situation alarmed Becker County commissioners so much last year that the County Board enacted a one-year moratorium on granting conditional use permits for new feedlots.

That moratorium still provides some protection against big new feedlots, but upon further study, Becker County Planning and Zoning Director Kyle Vareberg told commissioners that, to ensure a strong moratorium, the county needs to pass an interim zoning ordinance that covers new feedlots.

A public hearing would be part of that, as it is with any proposed ordinance.

None of the farmers at the meeting on Tuesday spoke publicly, but they showed up because they heard about the interim ordinance proposal written by the county planning office. It had been posted online as part of Tuesday’s meeting agenda — and some county officials said they got lots of phone calls on it prior to the meeting.

“My phone rang all day yesterday,” said Commissioner Richard Vareberg. “They had big concerns — a lot of them don’t think there should be any restrictions.”

Commissioner Barry Nelson, who is also a farmer, said that when he saw the proposed interim ordinance, “I had some of the same concerns that many others in the audience have — that it will hinder ongoing (farm) operations. That’s not the intent.”

Commissioner Erica Jepson, whose family is also involved in farming, agreed with Nelson, and argued strongly that the proposed ordinance must be reworked to protect local farmers.

Commissioner John Okeson said he wouldn’t support the interim ordinance without public input. “I can’t support it without a public hearing to hear from the people on both sides of the issue,” he said.

In the end, commissioners gave a thumbs-up to throwing out the proposed interim ordinance and forming an ad-hoc county committee, including some of the farmers at the meeting, to help create an interim feedlot ordinance friendly to locals.

Nelson said he supports getting local farmers involved in the process. “I’m willing to put farmers from the area on the committee to write the rules,” he said. “It’s their livelihood, it’s their neighborhood, that’s where it should be — the people affected by it should have a say in how to manage it.”

The board approved the idea unanimously and authorized planning and zoning to set up the ad-hoc committee, with travel and other expenses paid by the county.

A public hearing will be held as part of the ordinance-approval process when the committee finishes its work, which is expected to take several months.

The White Earth Band has enacted a moratorium on feedlot construction within its borders, which includes a dozen north-central Becker County townships.

Roger Winter, who represents the Becker County Township Association, asked commissioners about the tribal moratorium.

“If we put a moratorium on feedlots, it would supersede townships,” Nelson said. “But the county has no relationship over the tribe. They already have a moratorium in place.”

Nelson thanked farmers for coming to the meeting. “I want you to know we have no intention of shutting down expansions,” he said.