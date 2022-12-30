Year in review: Check out the DL Tribune's biggest stories from 2022

In 2022, the Tribune published 105 issues of the newspaper; 13 magazines; 10 special section inserts; hundreds of standalone stories; and thousands of photos across our print and digital products.

DL-Online received 4.5 million pageviews and held our readers' attention for 1,775,795 total engaged minutes, which averages to about 24 seconds per click for 2022.

Readers could've clicked on a story about a new business opening in town, or a feature of a long-tenured school teacher finally retiring, or maybe they just wanted to see what the city and county governments were up to. At the Tribune we want each of those information-seeking adventures to be different, unique and, hopefully, informative.

The staff of the Detroit Lakes Tribune thanks you for an amazing year. Here are a few of our biggest stories from 2022.

Becker County goes into crisis mode after information technology team resigns

In June, Tribune reporter Nathan Bowe reported on the resignation of two-thirds of Becker County's IT department, which raised concerns over county leadership and the immediate loss of technical support across various county departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In interviews with county leadership, commissioners and department heads, Bowe told the story of county employment struggles and examined workforce shortages at the local level.

Bowe wrote: "To provide IT support, commissioners eventually agreed to contract for twice-a-week on-site help and 24-7 remote help with Morris (Minn.) Electronics, a well-regarded tech firm that has been providing back-up support to the Becker County IT team for years."

He also quoted Becker County Commissioner Barry Nelson, who said, "I’m at a loss for words.” Nelson's quote continues, “What we’ve had lately is difficult to swallow. … Cybersecurity is vital. I think we have a real difficult road in front of us, to say the least. We need to get a written policy to improve employee retention, and improve employee relations — we need a policy to not let things escalate the way they can. We have to retain good employees. We have to show them the worth we feel these employees have."

Bowe's Becker County resignation story received 11,316 pageviews and 20,051 minutes of engaged time through the Tribune's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 46 seconds of engaged time per reader. Nearly all of the article's engagement occurred between June 23 to June 30.

Fire destroys Maplelag Resort in Callaway

Firefighters from 10 different municipalities battle a fire in the main building at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, Minn., on Oct. 10. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In October, Tribune reporter Michael Achterling received a report of a structure fire at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.

After making his way to the scene, Achterling covered the fire through photo and video content. He also interviewed Jim Richards, one of the family owners of the resort, who struggled to put the moment into words due to the sheer shock of the situation.

In a Dec. 15 post to the Maplelag Resort website, the staff praised the success of their first Nordic ski meet of the year and promoted upcoming races in January and February.

Achterling also compiled a photo and video gallery of the Maplelag Resort fire to accompany the story, which included dozens of images and video clips.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of the Maplelag Resort fire received 10,002 pageviews and 8,803 engaged minutes through the Tribune's website, which averaged out to 53 seconds of engaged time per reader.

Detroit Lakes A&W says goodbye to much fanfare

Former A&W Manager Amanda Larson (left) and former employee Wendy Olson were working on the restaurant's last day, which was Nov. 30. Larson started working at the Detroit Lakes store in 2014 and Olson has worked there for about five years. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

On Dec. 1, Tribune reporter Barbie Porter told the story of A&W's last day in Detroit Lakes.

She found out about the closing because she was a regular of the Cennex, which shares the same building.

Employees said workforce shortages and irregular hours and drive-thru operations due to COVID-19 were a few of the reasons the store was unable to recover following the pandemic.

For the A&W story, Porter interviewed Wendy Olson, an employee who worked on the last day, who said, "the last order was either a Double Papa Burger or a double bacon."

The Hot Stuff franchise, already located at the Cennex, will expand its current operations as they take over the A&W kitchen footprint.

The story of A&W's last day received 7,380 pageviews and 6,017 engaged minutes through the Tribune's website, which averaged out to about 49 seconds of engaged time per reader.

Spanky's Stone Hearth to change ownership after almost 20 years

A trio of tenured Spanky's Stone Hearth employees — from left, Michael Kasper, Jared Faul and Matthew Hanson — will become the new owners of the rural Vergas restaurant on May 1, 2023. They are in the process of purchasing the business from Josh Hanson, who has been the owner-proprietor of Spanky's since 2005. Contributed / Spanky's Stone Hearth

Just two weeks ago, on Dec. 14, Tribune reporter Vicki Gerdes told the story of ownership change at Spanky's Stone Hearth, a fine-dining destination in Vergas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerdes serves as the Detroit Lakes Tribune's community news lead and manages the Happenings pages for three Lakes Publishing Group properties, which is how she was contacted about the ownership change.

She interviewed Matthew Hanson, one of the new owners of the restaurant, who said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue the legacy he built, at an amazing location and with a fantastic staff. Jared, Mike and I have been working in-step for the last decade and are eager for this next chapter to begin."

She also spoke to outgoing owner, Josh Hanson, who said, "Over the years, I’ve worked in every position the restaurant has to offer and I’m confident in Matt, Michael and Jared’s ability to own and operate at the highest of standards. After almost 20 years I’m looking forward to slowing down a bit, spending time with my family and continuing to support and elevate our community."

The story of the ownership change at Spanky's received 4,230 pageviews and 3,391 engaged minutes through the Tribune's website, which averaged 48 seconds of engaged time per reader.

Volleyball: Lakers stage thrilling comeback over Alexandria to clinch first state berth in program history

The Detroit Lakes volleyball team celebrates its Section 8-3A championship win over Alexandria on Nov. 3 at The Hive in Perham Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In November, Tribune sports editor Jared Rubado covered the Lakers volleyball team's thrilling, five-set comeback win over Alexandria to give the school their first section championship in program history.

Rubado wrote: "Detroit Lakes junior Rylee Johnson walked up to the net at 8:04 p.m. with her eyes welled with tears. The end of Detroit Lakes’ dream season was in sight. What a difference an hour can make. After losing the first two sets of the Section 8-3A championship game, the Lakers (21-4, 5-0) battled back to beat Alexandria (15-7, 7-2) 3-2 in a match for the ages."

Your Section 8-3A volleyball champions: The Detroit Lakes Lakers pic.twitter.com/5ZdE7kOJVi — Jared Rubado (@DLtribSports) November 4, 2022

Following the team receiving their championship plaque, Rubado interviewed Johnson, who said, "It feels like this isn’t my reality right now. It means so much because not only do you get to go with your teammates, but you get to go with your best friends. We’re like family, and that’s what got us to win tonight."

He also interviewed head coach Lynnsey Machakaire, who said, "I knew they had the fight in them. I knew they had it. To get them to believe that they had it and to see them execute that belief is what makes this night so amazing."

The story of the volleyball team's historic night received 1,368 pageviews and 2,248 engaged minutes through the Tribune's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 39 seconds of engaged time per reader.

From the entire staff of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, we hope you have a happy new year and we can't wait to continue bringing you the stories of this lakeside city.

