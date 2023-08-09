Years of hard work pay off for Benson and Turner Foods

WAUBUN — Benson and Turner Foods celebrated the start of construction of their meat processing plant in Waubun on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Paul Benson and his sister Mary Metelak gave speeches about how the business started , while friends and family gathered around to listen.

Metelak opened the speeches up with a prayer and an introduction as to who they are. The Benson and Turner Foods journey started around 2017.

Vice President Mary Metalak hands out a treat to a kid who attended the ground break. Benson and Turner Foods provided water and baked goods to those who attended the event. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Doyle Turner and I, best friends, talked about community a lot. (We) always talked about how our community's dollars come into our community and they left our community. We had so many talents in our community and things that were being realized or having the opportunity to be realized,” Benson said.

Turner and Benson made a commitment to each other. They each had the skills needed to start a meat processing plant. According to Benson, the area around them has a good supply of quality products and they wanted to give the business 110%.

After the death of Turner, Metelak helped out Benson with the business. Through co-workers, Metelak heard about a federal government grant opportunity called the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

Benson and Turner Foods break ground at the site of a new meat processing facility. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“After Doyle was gone, the project almost died. I looked at it and thought ‘I can’t do this.’ Paul and I talked and we decided we could,” Metelak said.

Benson and Turner Foods received a grant of close to $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The slaughter and processing facility will include a custom slaughter for people to bring their own meat in for custom cuts.

To grow his skills, Benson worked at Central Market in Detroit Lakes as a retail butcher and at the meat counter.

The facility will also include a storefront for customers to buy various types of meat. The storefront will also have space for local businesses to market their own products such as jelly and jam.

According to Benson, the Waubun community looks forward to helping out with the work. People in the community have already made phone calls to ask to apply for a job. White Earth wants to be involved and support the business and the feeling is mutual, Benson wants to give White Earth Tribal and Community College students opportunities to learn about meat processing.

“The community’s got to embrace it or it won’t succeed,” Benson said. “We respect our community and we’ve felt it in return.”

The Turner family still allowed Benson to use the Turner name to honor Turner's hard work that he put into the business. Metelak chose to step up and give her support with the financial part of the business and later became the vice president of Benson and Turner Foods.

“I am pretty close to my brother and he needed help. I wanted to do it for him and I believed in the vision,” Metelak said.

Metelak is a beef producer with her husband, and she said that “it just all fits in.”

According to Benson and Turner Foods, they hope to open on June 1 of next year. Benson and Turner Foods will soon have a website and Facebook page.

