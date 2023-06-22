Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Yo! Don't forget to pay Minnesota's new cannabis tax

If you sell certain hemp or cannabis products, you must remit the cannabis tax. You must register and remit tax for sales beginning on July 1, 2023.

For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota. Now it's time to pay those new taxes!
Today at 10:18 AM

ST. PAUL — Here's a heads-up from the Minnesota Department of Revenue: If you sell certain hemp or cannabis products, you must remit the cannabis tax. You must register and remit tax for sales beginning on July 1, 2023.

Why is this changing? On May 30, 2023, a bill was signed to legalize the sale and use of recreational cannabis in Minnesota. All sellers of taxable cannabis products must register to remit the cannabis tax.

How do you register to remit the tax?Log in to your e-Services account and add the cannabis tax. If you do not have an e-Services account, you must create one.

For details and instructions, visit Add Local Tax and Other Taxes to a Sales and Use Tax Return .

For more information, visit our Cannabis Tax page or email your questions to salesuse.tax@state.mn.us .

