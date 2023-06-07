Zebra mussels confirmed in Tamarac Lake in Otter Tail County

DETROIT LAKES — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has discovered zebra mussels in Tamarac Lake, near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County.

DNR staff doing maintenance work on the Tamarac Lake public access found six zebra mussels attached to a concrete plank.

Lake property owners and people who maintain accesses should carefully look for invasive species on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and boat lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons or rafts that may have been submerged in water for an extended period.

Scientists from the New York State Museum documented zebra mussels suffocating native clam species in June 2013. (Submitted photo)

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:



Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:



Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/Decon ).

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist ( mndnr.gov/Invasives/AIS/Contacts.html ) if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website ( mndnr.gov/AIS ).