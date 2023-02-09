Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter

NEW YORK MILLS — A person is in custody after an attempted shooting at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills on Thursday, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, the sheriff's office responded to an active shooter at the plant. Prior to law enforcement's arrival, plant employees restrained the suspect.

No injuries were reported at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

