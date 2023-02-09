99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 09, 2023 08:53 AM
NEW YORK MILLS — A person is in custody after an attempted shooting at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills on Thursday, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, the sheriff's office responded to an active shooter at the plant. Prior to law enforcement's arrival, plant employees restrained the suspect.

No injuries were reported at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
