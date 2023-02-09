Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.
We are part of The Trust Project.
NEW YORK MILLS — A person is in custody after an attempted shooting at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills on Thursday, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.
At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, the sheriff's office responded to an active shooter at the plant. Prior to law enforcement's arrival, plant employees restrained the suspect.
No injuries were reported at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the Highland, Wisconsin, home of creator James Frank Kotera, who died last month at age 75, 44 years after starting the big ball.
Mike Clemens, a farmer from Wimbledon, North Dakota, was literally (and figuratively) “blown away,” when his equipment shed collapsed under a snow load.