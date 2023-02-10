Lund Boat Company shooter formally charged; round narrowly missed co-worker, prosecutors say

NEW YORK MILLS — Multiple felony charges were filed against a Lund Boat Company employee following a workplace dispute that led to a shooting Thursday morning at the manufacturing plant.

David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, Minn., faces felony second-degree attempted murder, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers public safety, and gross-misdemeanor carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit. If convicted, Gadsden could face more than 20 years in prison, according to a criminal complaint.

Lund Boat Company's plant in New York Mills. Devlyn Brooks / Detroit Lakes Tribune

According to the criminal complaint, Gadsden was working in the north building of the manufacturing plant on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9, when he was approached by a co-worker with a question about a boat hull that he was working on.

Jerrick Miller, a 31-year-old temporary employee who has worked at the factory for three months, told officers that Gadsden became angry and yelled at him. Miller said he then asked a nearby employee the question, which seemed to infuriate Gadsden even more.

Miller said he then approached Gadsden to find out why he was so angry and Gadsden pulled what Miller described as a 9mm handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him. Miller said Gadsden moved the slide back and charged the weapon in front of him, which caused Miller to exit the work area of the plant to get away from Gadsden.

Miller said he moved through a narrow pathway and Gadsden followed him while continuously pointing the gun in his direction. Miller said he then moved a cart into Gadsden's path as he moved toward the north building's exit door.

It was then that Gadsden fired a round at Miller, which became lodged in a partially assembled boat near the cart and exit door, according to court records.

Outside the building, Miller said he ran to the west; Gadsden followed him and fired his weapon at him again. Miller said he was not injured, but believes that bullet grazed his shirt. Officers observed a 6-inch hole in the ribs area of Miller's shirt, according to the criminal complaint.

Nearby employees then chased Gadsden and subdued him until law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after 7:21 a.m., according to an emergency dispatch report.

Gadsden was arrested and transported to Otter Tail County Detention Facility, where he remains.

His first court appearance in Otter Tail County District Court was held Friday, Feb. 10, in front of Judge Johnathan Judd when he was granted a public defender.

Gadsden's next hearing date will be 10 a.m. Feb. 27.