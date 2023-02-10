99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lund Boat Company shooter formally charged; round narrowly missed co-worker, prosecutors say

The victim said he was not injured, but believes a bullet grazed his shirt, according to court documents

Gadsden, David.jpg
David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, Minn., Feb. 10, 2023.
Contributed / Otter Tail County Detention Facility
News Staff
By News Staff
February 10, 2023 01:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEW YORK MILLS — Multiple felony charges were filed against a Lund Boat Company employee following a workplace dispute that led to a shooting Thursday morning at the manufacturing plant.

David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, Minn., faces felony second-degree attempted murder, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers public safety, and gross-misdemeanor carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit. If convicted, Gadsden could face more than 20 years in prison, according to a criminal complaint.

New York Mills
Lund Boat Company's plant in New York Mills.
Devlyn Brooks / Detroit Lakes Tribune

According to the criminal complaint, Gadsden was working in the north building of the manufacturing plant on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9, when he was approached by a co-worker with a question about a boat hull that he was working on.

Jerrick Miller, a 31-year-old temporary employee who has worked at the factory for three months, told officers that Gadsden became angry and yelled at him. Miller said he then asked a nearby employee the question, which seemed to infuriate Gadsden even more.

Miller said he then approached Gadsden to find out why he was so angry and Gadsden pulled what Miller described as a 9mm handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him. Miller said Gadsden moved the slide back and charged the weapon in front of him, which caused Miller to exit the work area of the plant to get away from Gadsden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lund Boat Company shooting coverage:
Lund Boat
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company shooting suspect identified, faces multiple felonies
A 21-year-old Henning man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Thursday following an active shooter situation at the manufacturing plant in New York Mills. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Lund Boat
News
UPDATED: Sheriff: Lund worker fired at co-worker, but was kept outside, or outcome 'may have been much worse'
One or two shots from a firearm were discharged at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills before employees restrained the shooter on Thursday, according to law enforcement. No injuries were reported.
February 09, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
ShawnSweere1.jpg
News
UPDATED: Lund Boat Company employees restrain active shooter at New York Mills plant
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office press release.
February 09, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  News Staff

Miller said he moved through a narrow pathway and Gadsden followed him while continuously pointing the gun in his direction. Miller said he then moved a cart into Gadsden's path as he moved toward the north building's exit door.

It was then that Gadsden fired a round at Miller, which became lodged in a partially assembled boat near the cart and exit door, according to court records.

Outside the building, Miller said he ran to the west; Gadsden followed him and fired his weapon at him again. Miller said he was not injured, but believes that bullet grazed his shirt. Officers observed a 6-inch hole in the ribs area of Miller's shirt, according to the criminal complaint.

Nearby employees then chased Gadsden and subdued him until law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after 7:21 a.m., according to an emergency dispatch report.

Gadsden was arrested and transported to Otter Tail County Detention Facility, where he remains.

His first court appearance in Otter Tail County District Court was held Friday, Feb. 10, in front of Judge Johnathan Judd when he was granted a public defender.

Gadsden's next hearing date will be 10 a.m. Feb. 27.

Related Topics: NEW YORK MILLSOTTER TAIL COUNTYSHOOTINGSCRIMECRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
020620.O.GFH.ICEROAD-Photo 1 NWA signs other angle.jpg
News
Red Lake Band members plan Saturday demonstrations on road to Northwest Angle and Upper Red Lake
The toll for vehicles to enter the Northwest Angle is expected to be “just a few bucks or so” but will likely take people by surprise, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band said.
February 10, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
FSA minnesota minn capitol
Minnesota
House approves universal school meals
Free school lunch and breakfast is a priority for DFL lawmakers. A proposal in the Legislature would appropriate $805 million between 2024 and 2027 for school meals.
February 10, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota
Sports betting could get another shot in Minnesota this year. What have other states done?
All of Minnesota’s neighbors have legalized sports betting, but what do their setups look like and how would they compare?
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Marty with converter.JPG
Minnesota
Bill to combat catalytic converter thefts moving through Minnesota Legislature
Thefts of the auto parts, which contain precious metals that can sell for hundreds of dollars or even over $1,000, surged during the pandemic. Minnesota ranks third in the U.S. for thefts.
February 09, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier