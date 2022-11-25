7 injured in 2-vehicle Thanksgiving Day crash in western Minnesota

CARLOS, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near Carlos, Minnesota, sent seven people to the hospital — two of them with life-threatening injuries — on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, Minnesota, was driving a Toyota Sienna north on State Highway 29 and Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving a Cadillac SRX east on County Road 5 when the vehicles collided at the intersection at about 4:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.

Grover and her passenger, William Grover, 91, of Alexandria, both suffered life threatening injuries and were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, the State Patrol said.

Moin and four passengers, all from Bloomington, had non-life-threatening injuries. They included Ayla Moin, 6; Ellida Moin, 40; Kamran Moin, 10, and Kayan Moin, 9. Kamran Moin was taken to a St. Cloud hospital while the others were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.

All of those in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road conditions were dry at the time.

Agencies assisting in the crash were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Miltona Fire Department, Carlos Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Parkers Prairie and Long Prairie ambulances, and two air ambulances, Lifelink and North Air.