Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

7 injured in 2-vehicle Thanksgiving Day crash in western Minnesota

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Crash 6752.jpg
Firefighters were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Jim and Judy's on Thursday, Nov. 24. Seven people were injured.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
November 25, 2022 10:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CARLOS, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near Carlos, Minnesota, sent seven people to the hospital — two of them with life-threatening injuries — on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, Minnesota, was driving a Toyota Sienna north on State Highway 29 and Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving a Cadillac SRX east on County Road 5 when the vehicles collided at the intersection at about 4:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.

Grover and her passenger, William Grover, 91, of Alexandria, both suffered life threatening injuries and were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, the State Patrol said.

Moin and four passengers, all from Bloomington, had non-life-threatening injuries. They included Ayla Moin, 6; Ellida Moin, 40; Kamran Moin, 10, and Kayan Moin, 9. Kamran Moin was taken to a St. Cloud hospital while the others were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.

All of those in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road conditions were dry at the time.

Agencies assisting in the crash were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Miltona Fire Department, Carlos Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Parkers Prairie and Long Prairie ambulances, and two air ambulances, Lifelink and North Air.

Crash 6757.jpg
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Thursday, Nov. 24 injured seven people.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press

Related Topics: CRASHESCARLOS
Al Edenloff
By Al Edenloff
Al Edenloff is the editor of the twice-weekly Echo Press. He started his journalism career when he was in 10th grade, writing football and basketball stories for the Parkers Prairie Independent.
What to read next
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Firefighters around a train.
Minnesota
Electrical fire prompts train to stop near Brainerd as crews respond in bitter cold
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
5034f4-20221222-snow-cleanup-hovland5-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
As Minnesota winters grow significantly warmer due to climate change, they are also getting snowier. But just because we’re getting big snowfalls doesn’t mean it’s staying on the ground.
December 22, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News