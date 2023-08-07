Becker County Sheriff's Office sees almost 350 calls to WE Fest in four days

DETROIT LAKES — Over WE Fest weekend, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office dispatch answered the phone a little more than 600 times. Of those, 346 calls involved happenings at WE Fest.

“Between the WE Fest staff, sheriff’s office, State Patrol, we were striving to make it the safest place we can,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander. “We work well together.”

Each day of the festival, Glander said the sheriff’s office had about 17 deputies on-site, not including Glander and Chief Deputy Shane Richard. WE Fest contracts with the sheriff’s department for its services. Glander said this year’s contract was about $66,000.

Glander emphasized that covering the event is a team effort, from the officers on-site to dispatch, personnel working traffic and those working at the jail.

“We still have to take care of the county as well,” he said. “And, I was very pleased with the staff.”

The call logs showed the most common calls had to do with underage drinking. More than 200 minors were cited for drinking, Glander said.

“Every year we deal with a lot of minors drinking (at WE Fest),” he said, noting he uploaded a video on social media to make those under the legal drinking age aware they would be testing their luck should they choose to drink.

The call-to-service logs reported about 90 calls regarding minors in consumption. A call may have one or several people cited if the people are found to be underage.

Glander said intoxicated minors are often behind many of the calls, and when they see officers, they tend to flee.

When underage drinkers get caught, the ramifications may depend on their age. Glander explained those 18-20 are adults, and if they are cooperative, may walk away with a citation. However, those younger than 18 have parents contacted, as well.

“We weren’t going after them, but it was one area we felt needed attention,” Glander said.

Another common call at WE Fest was 911 hang-ups, with about 150 from Aug. 4-7.

Glander said when a hang-up call takes place, dispatchers listen for sounds of distress and try to call the person back. If there is a concern, the officers will be called to check on the hang-up call based on where the call was made.

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper helps direct traffic at the West Gate entrance intersection. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Call log rundown

There were five reported sexual assaults during WE Fest. Of the five, one person was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s. The other alleged assaults included two that happened in the concert bowl, one while standing in a line, and one where the victim was not sure where it happened or who did it.

There were 14 assault calls in the dispatch log, of which five arrests were made. While the calls were categorized as assaults, they may have included beer being thrown in someone’s face, shoving or more serious cases, such as the stabbing that occurred on Aug. 5. A male, 24, from Crystal, Minnesota, was stabbed, but had no description of the suspect. He was transported by ambulance and it was learned he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested.

Other arrests for assault included: A female, 38, with no known address; a male, no further information; a male, 25, from Riele’s Acres, North Dakota, and a male, 22, Le Sueur, Minnesota.

Disorderly conduct led to four arrests from 13 calls at WE Fest. Two of the four arrests included deploying a Taser. One call in which a Taser was used was to address a disorderly male, 21, from Sandstone, Minnesota, who was arrested on Aug. 3. The other Taser incident happened on Aug. 6 and involved a 17-year-old male from Hawley who was consuming alcohol and in possession. Upon producing a fake ID the male ran from officers. He was apprehended and arrested. Other disorderly arrests involved a male, 35, from Big Stone City, South Dakota, who was arrested for fighting with security at WE Fest. A male, 20, from Staples, Minnesota, was arrested for throwing coolers and fighting.

There were four domestic calls on the police blotter pertaining to WE Fest. There was one arrest of a woman, 34, of Neenah, Wisconsin.

A fire was reported in one of the campgrounds at WE Fest around midnight on Aug. 6. It appeared garbage had been burned, but no one witnessed who started the fire.

There were 28 medical calls for WE Fest. One call placed on Aug. 4 required CPR and a request for air transport upon the person's arrival at Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes. No further information was available in the call log. Other medical calls included transports to Essentia-St. Mary’s for cuts, a broken ankle, head injuries, chest pains, allergic reactions, heat exhaustion and more.

Property damage accounted for two calls, both involving port-a-potties. One reported portable bathrooms had been tipped, and the other call stated a port-a-potty had been damaged.

Other WE Fest arrests and incidents include:

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male, 52, from Hollywood, Florida, for driving under the influence on Aug. 6.

Six fender benders were reported at WE Fest. None resulted in injuries.

Disturbances accounted for six calls and included everything from fights to smashed windows.

Two noise complaints were made, at WE Fest Grounds, both on Aug. 6. One call was at midnight and the other at 12:42 p.m.

The call log showed there were three missing person reports made. All three were adults and were located.

Theft accounted for four calls and included missing luggage, a wallet and an Apple Watch. One call log did not state what had been taken.

There were three trespass calls that resulted in four people being trespassed from WE Fest.

Dispatchers for the sheriff’s office also received several calls regarding lost and found items, need for assistance and other miscellaneous calls.

The Minnesota State Patrol provided extra traffic enforcement around the Becker County and lakes area this past weekend.

“There appeared to be a lot more people in attendance than in the years past, increasing traffic activity," Sgt. Jesse Grabow stated.

The State Patrol did not respond to any serious injury or fatal crashes near the gathering.

Traffic activity for the Minnesota State Patrol included:

