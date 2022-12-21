Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
News reporting
Bill to rename Perham post office for fallen guardsmen Charles Nord passes House and Senate

The bill to rename the Perham post office in Nord's honor still needs to be signed into law by the president.

Charles Nord
U.S. Army Warrant Officer Charles Nord readies a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Taji, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2018. Nord, 30, of Vergas was one of three Minnesota National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, near Marty, Minnesota.
Perham Focus file photo / Photo courtesy 35th Combat Aviation Brigade
By Staff Report
December 21, 2022 11:47 AM
PERHAM — The House of Representatives and Senate recently passed a bill to honor the lost lives of three Minnesota National Guardsmen, including Charles Nord of Perham. Nord, James Rogers and Kort Miller lost their lives on Dec. 5, 2019, when their helicopter experienced engine failure. The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, will memorialize these fallen men by designating new names to their area post offices.

The post office at 100 Third Ave. NW in Perham will be designated as the "Charles P. Nord Post Office."

A post office in Minsted will be the "James A. Rogers Jr. Post Office," and one in Avon will be the "W.O.C. Kort Miller Plantenberg Post Office." Congressman Tom Emmer sponsored the bill honoring Kort Miller of Avon in the 6th District.

The bill to rename the Perham post office in Nord's honor still needs to be signed into law by the president. If this is done, then the United States Postal System will order a plaque to make it official.

Related Topics: PERHAMOTTER TAIL COUNTY
