Boot kickin' good time had at WE Fest Friday night
The crowds stretched back to food vendors, but the lines still moved fast.
DETROIT LAKES —Laughter, friendship, dancing and country music brought thousands of people together at WE Fest on Friday, Aug. 4. The lines moved fast, from entering parking to walking into the concert bowl; yet security remained thorough.
Friday's performers included Ben Burgess, Jo Dee Messina, Travis Tritt, Brothers Osborne and headliner Brad Paisley. The musical acts took the stage on time, and many in attendance seemed to enjoy singing and swaying along with harmonies and guitar licks. Vendors watched the crowd grow throughout the evening.
Dianna French and Peter Ladanyi watched the show from near the back of the concert bowl. French said this was their second time selling their handmade designer bags. In the afternoon, WE Festers spent time shopping, and the hot items this year were cellphone bags and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Queens designer bags. Landanyi explained French and her mother work with the rodeo queens to create designs. After the concept is determined, the ladies get to work cutting and stitching.
“Each one is unique,” she said.
When the sun fell and the stars took the stage, the two settled in their seats and enjoy the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Among those in the crowd was first-time WE Fester Emily Dalrymple. The Zimmerman, Minnesota, resident pointed around and explained the crowd was massive (Friday night), but even bigger on opening night.
“It was Morgan Wallen,” she said. “Everyone wanted to see him. But all the people made it all the more fun. Everyone is here to have a great time, and it is just a great atmosphere.”
ADVERTISEMENT