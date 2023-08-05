Boot kickin' good time had at WE Fest Friday night

DETROIT LAKES —Laughter, friendship, dancing and country music brought thousands of people together at WE Fest on Friday, Aug. 4. The lines moved fast, from entering parking to walking into the concert bowl; yet security remained thorough.

Friday's performers included Ben Burgess, Jo Dee Messina, Travis Tritt, Brothers Osborne and headliner Brad Paisley. The musical acts took the stage on time, and many in attendance seemed to enjoy singing and swaying along with harmonies and guitar licks. Vendors watched the crowd grow throughout the evening.

The crowd at WE Fest on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, stretched back to the food vendors in the concert bowl. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Dianna French and Peter Ladanyi watched the show from near the back of the concert bowl. French said this was their second time selling their handmade designer bags. In the afternoon, WE Festers spent time shopping, and the hot items this year were cellphone bags and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Queens designer bags. Landanyi explained French and her mother work with the rodeo queens to create designs. After the concept is determined, the ladies get to work cutting and stitching.

“Each one is unique,” she said.

Dianna French and Peter Ladanyi were two of the many vendors offering western style clothes at WE Fest. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When the sun fell and the stars took the stage, the two settled in their seats and enjoy the show.

Among those in the crowd was first-time WE Fester Emily Dalrymple. The Zimmerman, Minnesota, resident pointed around and explained the crowd was massive (Friday night), but even bigger on opening night.

Haley Pawlak and Emily Dalrymple joined in the WE Fest fun. It was Dalrymple's first WE Fest, and she said she was glad she got to experience the fun country music festival. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It was Morgan Wallen,” she said. “Everyone wanted to see him. But all the people made it all the more fun. Everyone is here to have a great time, and it is just a great atmosphere.”