Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Court news: Fargo man gets 17 months for stolen truck; Feds take Bemidji man case involving 468 grams of meth

The suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of one of the stolen trucks, a 2002 Ford F150, and was the sole occupant of the truck, which was reported stolen in Clay County, according to court records.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
November 28, 2022 07:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Michael James Warren, 26, of Fargo has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony receiving stolen property.

More Crime and Courts:
Becker County Courthouse
Local
Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Fall leads to medical airlift for Frazee man with possible broken leg
On Dec. 20 at 9:43 a.m., a caller reported their son had fallen and suffered a possible broken leg near Highway 87. A 38-year-old Frazee man was airlifted to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
December 22, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Eric Reinbold booking photo Pennington County
Minnesota
Sentencing for Oklee, Minn., man who murdered his wife moved to January
Eric James Reinbold, 46, fired his defense attorney shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 21.
December 21, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
The Vault
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
December 21, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas

A felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on March 2, 2022, at approximately 8:21 p.m., Becker County dispatch advised that Otter Tail County deputies were on the Vergas Trails just into Becker County with two stolen vehicles and an individual with a warrant.

Warren was sitting in the passenger seat of one of the stolen trucks, a 2002 Ford F150, and was the sole occupant of the truck, which was reported stolen in Clay County.

He initially denied stealing the truck, but later admitted taking it from a farm field. He said he had not noticed that several .308 caliber rounds and .12 gauge shotgun shells were loose in the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren was convicted of burglary and possession of methamphetamine in North Dakota in 2021 and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life.

On Aug. 30, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Warren to 17 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 171 days served. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus $125 in court fees, and on Sept. 2 Warren was ordered to pay $1,920 in restitution to the rural Hawley man who owned the stolen truck.

Feds take over case of Bemidji man charged with 468 grams of meth

Felony drug and gun charges have been dismissed in Becker County District Court against a Bemidji man, because he has been indicted in federal court for the same incident and is now in federal custody.

Levi Adam Westbrook, 29, of Bemidji was charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree controlled substance crime and felony gun possession.

According to court records, on May 2, special agents with the Southeast Minnesota Gang and Drug Task Force were investigating a possible drug transaction in the area of Coon Rapids, Minn.

During the investigation, agents observed three vehicles meet in a parking lot, leave for a short amount of time, and then meet again. One of the vehicles was already being investigated for narcotics in southeast Minnesota.

After the meeting, two of the vehicles headed north in tandem, and the other headed south. The vehicle that was headed south was later stopped, and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized.

Based on this, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force directed law enforcement to stop the northbound vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the vehicles, a GMC Yukon, was stopped by a Hubbard County deputy on County Road 26 in Becker County.

Westbrook was a passenger, and he refused to comply with commands and struggled with law enforcement. During the struggle, a special agent saw a large bag of suspected methamphetamine on the passenger floor next to Westbrook's feet. After he was arrested, a large amount of cash was found in his pants pocket and the meth field-tested positive and weighed 468 grams.

Westbrook was previously convicted of felony second-degree controlled substance crime in 2017, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

A special agent searched the vehicle and found a unique looking pen between the two front seats. As the agent was inspecting it, an explosion went off. It was determined the pen was a "pen gun." When the tip of the pen was unscrewed, a .22 caliber shell casing was found.

The Becker County charges were dismissed on Oct. 7.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYBECKER COUNTY DISTRICT COURTCRIME AND COURTSFARGO
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Firefighters around a train.
Minnesota
Electrical fire prompts train to stop near Brainerd as crews respond in bitter cold
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
5034f4-20221222-snow-cleanup-hovland5-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
As Minnesota winters grow significantly warmer due to climate change, they are also getting snowier. But just because we’re getting big snowfalls doesn’t mean it’s staying on the ground.
December 22, 2022 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News