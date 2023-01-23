STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fargo man killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m., a Fargo man was reported as "not breathing" following a single-snowmobile rollover crash in Becker County.

FSA snowmobile accident
News Staff
By News Staff
January 23, 2023 02:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — A Fargo man was killed in a single-snowmobile rollover crash south of Cotton Lake, about 20 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

At 5:30 p.m., Becker County emergency dispatchers received a report that a snowmobile had rolled over near the intersection of County Road 32 and South Cotton Lake Road, and the driver of the snowmobile, Scott Darrel Fossum, 34, of Fargo, N.D., was "not breathing," according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office news release.

Fossum was reportedly not wearing a helmet during the crash and was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes where he was later pronounced dead.

"Information at the scene indicates Fossum lost control of his snowmobile on South Cotton Lake Road rolling over into the ditch," the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYFARGOCRASHESSNOWMOBILING
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail backers propose $99M to kick-start line
The Northern Lights Express, or NLX, would connect downtown Minneapolis to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth. Stops are planned in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley and Superior, Wis. 
January 23, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
KateSpaeth.jpg
Minnesota
Detroit Lakes mourning sudden loss of well-known community leader
The 39-year-old died unexpectedly over the weekend, just hours before she was to be named the 91st president of JCI Minnesota.
January 23, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes on Monday morning
On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian killed by a passing train west of 230th Avenue near Detroit Lakes.
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
WALZ 012622.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pitches $300M for local public safety, $1B for housing, and gun control
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
January 23, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier