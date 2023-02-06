99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota
Fire destroys Nimrod barn Saturday night, livestock lost

On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a barn fire north of Nimrod, Minn., and were advised the structure housed several goats. The barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.

Fire.jpg
Flames burst through the structure of a barn fire north of Nimrod, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Contributed / Wadena County Sheriff's Office
News Staff
News Staff
February 06, 2023
NIMROD — A barn was deemed a "total loss" following a fire on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a large barn fire in Orton Township, north of Nimrod, Minn., according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

The caller advised emergency responders the structure housed several goats and was owned by Akiing 8th Fire Solar, a nonprofit community development corporation in association with Honor The Earth .

Upon arrival, first responders found the barn "fully engulfed," and they were unable to save the livestock.

The cause of the fire is believed to be "heat sources" used inside the barn, according to the news release.

Multiple fire departments, including Wadena, Sebeka, Menahga, Verndale and Park Rapids, responded to the blaze. Also on-scene were members of the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County Ambulance and the Wadena County Highway Department.

NIMROD WADENA FIRES VERNDALE MENAHGA PUBLIC SAFETY
News Staff
News Staff
