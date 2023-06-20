Former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson unveils new museum exhibit

DETROIT LAKES — After three decades of serving the people of Minnesota, retired U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson has a lot of stories to tell.

In fact, he's writing a book full of them, as he informed the crowd of family, friends and former colleagues at a private ceremony launching his new exhibit at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Friday, June 16.

"I wanted to call it, 'What I Really Know,'" he quipped, "but I didn't dare."

Peterson reflected on his years in politics, first as a state senator, and later as a U.S. congressman. "It's been an amazing experience," he said. "Something I never thought would ever happen to me. ... I never expected to be in politics.

Longtime colleagues Collin Peterson and Amy Klobuchar who served on Capitol Hill together for many years — Peterson in the U.S. House, and Klobuchar in the Senate — were reunited on Friday, June 16, 2023, when Klobuchar came to the unveiling of Peterson's new exhibit at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes. Peterson left the U.S. House in 2021, after 30 years in office, while Klobuchar continues to serve Minnesota as one of its two U.S. senators. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I only got into politics by accident — by dumb, stupid luck," he continued, noting that it was his involvement in the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, and later, the state and regional Jaycees organizations that initially led to his interest in the political arena. "I thought if I was going to be in politics, it should be a full-time job."

When someone suggested to him, "You know, why don't you just run for the state Senate," Peterson said his initial thought was, "OK, that sounds like a good idea — I had no idea what the hell I was doing."

Former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson, who served Minnesota's 7th District for 30 years, from 1991 to 2021, reminisced on his years in Congress and the Minnesota Senate during the opening ceremony for his new exhibit at the Becker County Museum on Friday, June 16, 2023. The private event was attended by many of Peterson's former colleagues, including U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who also addressed the crowd. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He was just 30 years old when he ran for the Minnesota Senate in 1976. Initially, he thought he would have to face the incumbent, Roger Hanson.

"You couldn't have beat him with a stick," he joked, referring to Hanson's popularity. "That guy was so popular. ... He was just golden. There was no way I was going to beat him."

But then, just two days after Peterson announced his candidacy, Hanson decided to retire. Instead of Hanson, Peterson faced former Minnesota House Rep. Frank DeGroat, who had "trashed" the Minnesota Legislature and said "all kinds of negative things" about it prior to deciding to run for Hanson's seat. Not too surprisingly, under those circumstances, Peterson defeated him, with 55% of the vote. He won reelection to a second 6-year term in 1982, defeating Republican challenger Cal Larson by just 200 votes.

By contrast, his road to the U.S. Congress was quite a bit rockier. It took him four tries to defeat the incumbent U.S. Congressman, Arlan Stangeland, before he finally accomplished it in 1990. He would then go on a largely unprecedented string of victories before Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach defeated him in 2020, bringing his 30-year tenure in Congress to an end in January of 2021.

"It was a wonderful ride," Peterson said, adding that while he may not always have "done the right thing" in the eyes of his constituents and fellow legislators, "I worked hard."

He also mentored several new Democratic state and national legislators along the way — one of them being U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was among the guests at Friday's exhibit unveiling.

Klobuchar spoke at the gathering, along with Peterson's long-time aide, Sharon Josephson, and Becker County Museum Executive Director Becky Mitchell.

During her remarks, Klobuchar related several humorous stories, including one of her "favorite Collin memories" — the first, and only, time Peterson took her up in his airplane, which he famously used to take him on visits to his constituents in the far-flung reaches of the 7th District.

Klobuchar wanted to tour an area of the Red River Valley that had been badly impacted by flooding, and Peterson said, "I'm just going to take you in my plane."

"We get to this hangar where the plane is kept, and there's all these mechanics working on it," she said. "I'm like, 'what is wrong? What is going on?' and he's explaining ... he just ran out of gas."

After filling the tanks and "charging the battery," they get in the plane and "start circling and circling — on the ground."

So she asks what's going on, again, and Peterson says, "It's just too much gas. It's kind of like a lawn mower."

When they finally get airborne, Peterson proceeds to drink his coffee and read the newspaper — while flying the plane.

"I said, 'I'm totally cool with it'," Klobuchar recalled, but ... "That was the last time."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., regaled the crowd with some humorous anecdotes from her years as a colleague of former U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson during the unveiling of Peterson's new exhibit at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Friday, June 16, 2023. She also spoke at length about how invaluable Peterson's mentorship had been during her early years in politics. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Klobuchar also spoke about the new museum, and Peterson's exhibit, as well as how invaluable his mentorship was in getting her elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, and staying in office until the present day.

“He has been such a mentor to me, especially on agriculture issues,” she said. “He said, ‘you gotta get on the ag committee,’ I got on it. And then he said, ‘You gotta stay on it,’ which I’ve done and I’ve loved it. And, so much of it was that I had a secret weapon, really, in Collin, because I would understand what was going on between the Senate and the House ... and then also just his credibility with farmers was incredible.

"His legacy is in the people he mentored," she added.

Though they didn't speak at the ceremony, several of Peterson's other "mentees" were present for the exhibit unveiling, including retired Minnesota Rep. Paul Marquardt and state Sen. Kent Eken, who both spoke with the press afterward.

Marquardt talked about how, when campaigning for office, he would knock on doors, and when people came to answer, they would ask him, "Are you a Republican or a Democrat?" and he would answer, "I'm a Collin Peterson Democrat."

“People knew what that meant," he said, adding, "It meant that you may be a Democrat, but represented everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike, because that’s what Collin did. And we need more people like that in our government.”

Eken expressed similar sentiments, stating, "I was proud to be a Collin Peterson Democrat — because it was that style of leadership that people really respected in this area. It’s why he survived as long as he did, despite the fact that the district was turning more red.

"People knew he wasn’t just party-line (in his voting record)," Eken continued. "He put his constituents first, and that’s what elected officials should do.”

The new Collin Peterson exhibit in the Becker County Museum's research library contains not only the desk and chair from the former U.S. Congressman's Washington, D.C., office, but also copies of his legislative papers, memorabilia, awards and photographs from his 30-year tenure in office. It is open for viewing during the museum's regular hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Collin Peterson exhibit at the Becker County Museum is tucked comfortably into a corner of the museum's research library. It contains the desk and chair he used in his office in Washington, D.C., as well as copies of his legislative papers, memorabilia, photos and awards from his 30-year career, and even some of the keepsakes from his lifelong love of hunting. It is available for viewing anytime during the museum's regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.