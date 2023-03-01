Glander and 25 other sheriffs oppose safe-storage firearms bill; Kupec expects changes in Senate

DETROIT LAKES — The new safe-storage firearms bill making its way through the state legislature is facing stiff opposition from at least 26 Minnesota county sheriffs.

In social media posts throughout February, sheriff's offices from around the state listed concerns with the proposed House bill, HF 396, and its Senate companion, SF 916 , which imposes requirements and penalties for the storage of firearms and ammunition.

The bill states: "The owner of a firearm must take reasonable action to secure the firearm when it is not carried or under the control of the owner or an authorized user. For this purpose, reasonable action requires a firearm to be stored unloaded with a locking device and separately from its ammunition."

The penalty for having an unsecured firearm — either loaded or in the immediate area of unsecured ammunition — is a gross misdemeanor. The penalty can be upgraded to a felony if that firearm is accessed by a child or another person prohibited from processing firearms. Additionally, if the unsecured weapon is used in a felony crime of violence, that gun owner could face up to five years in prison or a $25,000 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Minnesota does have a negligent firearms storage law, MN 609.666 , which can find a person guilty of a gross misdemeanor if they "negligently store or leave a loaded firearm in a location where the person knows, or reasonably should know, that a child is likely to gain access, unless reasonable action is taken to secure the firearm against access by the child."

In a letter to Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, which was posted to Facebook, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander called the new safe-storage bill "an overreach of government authority."

Todd Glander Contributed / Todd Glander

"The government should not have to dictate how responsible gun owners store their firearms," said Glander, in a phone interview.

In Becker County, Glander said, if something were to happen in the northwest corner of the county, it could take a deputy up to an hour to respond to the emergency, depending on the shift.

"That gun owner, that homeowner, should be able to access their firearm immediately without having to worry about where their ammunition is, it should be up to that individual homeowner to decide how (they) store their firearms," he said. "We should have the right to protect ourselves in our own home."

Glander said he believes responsible gun owners, with or without children, know how to store their firearms safely already and the state's current negligent firearm storage law is sufficient.

Sen. Kupec expects changes to the safe-storage firearms bill before any vote is considered

ADVERTISEMENT

Being one of the only DFL state senators from a rural Minnesota district, Sen. Rob. Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, said he believes the safe-storage bill will have to undergo some changes if it hopes to make it through the Senate.

"From the little bit I've seen of (the bill) from the House, I have some concerns with the bill," said Kupec. "It's not just me. There are several members of the DFL caucus that have some concerns with the bill in its current form."

Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead Contributed photo

He also said he has seen the posted opposition to the legislation from some of the greater Minnesota sheriffs and understands a lot of their concerns.

" said Kupec. "The big concern is kids going and finding a loaded firearm, and something terrible happens — because it happens. So, where that fine line is, I'm not sure."

With the DFL clinging to a one-vote majority in the Senate, Kupec said he doesn't feel like a Minnesota version of Joe Manchin, who is arguably the Democratic party's deciding vote on controversial issues in the U.S. Senate.

"There are about five or six of us that kind of all go back and forth," he said. "When you have a one-vote majority, on every issue, there's somebody who is probably uncomfortable about something ... and I will give credit to our leadership, they have not brought anything out that they don't feel is ready for prime time."

Kupec added that the safe-storage firearms bill is expected to be discussed during a meeting of the DFL Senate caucus on Feb. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupec represents District 4 in the Minnesota Senate, which includes greater Clay County, outside of Moorhead, and a portion of Becker County, including Detroit Lakes.

Minnesota county sheriffs who have posted opposition to the new safe-storage firearms bill include:



Becker County

Big Stone County

Cass County

Chippewa County

Clearwater County

Crow Wing County

Douglas County

Grant County

Itasca County

Kandiyohi County

Lac Qui Parle County

Mahnomen County

Marshall County

Meeker County

Otter Tail County

Pennington County

Polk County

Pope County

Renville County

Stevens County

Swift County

Todd County

Traverse County

Wadena County

Wilkin County

Yellow Medicine County