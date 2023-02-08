Ice Breaker: Detroit Lakes Polar Fest 2023
Check out all the events and activities during Polar Fest 2023 in Detroit Lakes, which runs from Feb. 10-26, 2023.
Project 412 bringing Polar Fest concert to Soo Pass Ranch, new public art to Detroit Mountain and more
The "Cave People" that arrived at Detroit Lakes' City Park a couple of weeks ago are just the tip of the iceberg for nonprofit Project 412's plans in the lakes area this winter.
