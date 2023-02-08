99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
News reporting
Ice Breaker: Detroit Lakes Polar Fest 2023

Check out all the events and activities during Polar Fest 2023 in Detroit Lakes, which runs from Feb. 10-26, 2023.

Polar Fest Plunge 1.JPG
Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club members (from left) Cara Frank, Dave Long and Travis Stone led off Saturday's Polar Fest Plunge on Little Detroit Lake, after the club raised more than $6,000 for the Boys &amp; Girls Club's 26th annual fundraiser. The Saturday, Feb. 26 event raised more than $57,000 — the largest total to date.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
February 08, 2023 03:35 PM
More Polar Fest News:
polar12.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Project 412 bringing Polar Fest concert to Soo Pass Ranch, new public art to Detroit Mountain and more
The "Cave People" that arrived at Detroit Lakes' City Park a couple of weeks ago are just the tip of the iceberg for nonprofit Project 412's plans in the lakes area this winter.
Jenson Poetry.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Poets wanted: Organizers of Detroit Lakes' second 'Polar-try' Poetry Walk looking for submissions
MAIN.JPG
Local
A historic end: Old Becker County Museum building demolished

