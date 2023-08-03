Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Illegal cannabis dispensary in Mahnomen shut down by police

The White Earth Nation wants people to know that cannabis can't be sold without a license from the White Earth Medicinal Cannabis Control Commission.

Marijuana buds_stock photo
For years, advocates have been pushing for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota.
Media Lens King / Getty Images / iStockphoto
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:09 PM

WHITE EARTH — White Earth authorities said in a news release that they are aware of the recent shutdown of an illegal cannabis dispensary in the evening hours of Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Mahnomen. The Band is cooperating with the Paul Bunyan Task Force, White Earth Police Department, and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the alleged illegal cannabis dispensary. The incident is still under investigation, and the Band does not have many details that it can share at this time.

The Band would like to reiterate that while adult-use cannabis has been decriminalized in Minnesota, it is still an area that is heavily regulated by both the state and the White Earth Nation. No person or entity can produce or sell cannabis within the White Earth Reservation without a license issued by the White Earth Medicinal Cannabis Control Commission.

The Commission is authorized to issue a Notice of Seizure to any person or entity that is found to possess or sell illegal cannabis. The Commission will seize and destroy any illegal cannabis within the boundaries of the White Earth Reservation.

The Band is committed to supporting businesses engaged in the legal sale of cannabis and cannabis products. Unauthorized sales of cannabis will be investigated in accordance with all applicable laws. The Band would caution everyone to use common sense when it comes to cannabis.

The Band will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
