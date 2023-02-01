Jury convicts man for threats against a Detroit Lakes elementary school

DETROIT LAKES — A man accused of threats against a Detroit Lakes school was found guilty in Becker County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The jury found Jeffrey Scott Gunderson, 29, of Detroit Lakes guilty of the sole count of felony threats of violence related to his Nov. 9, 2021 threats about shooting up Rossman Elementary School in Detroit Lakes.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before reaching its verdict.

According to court records, he was charged after getting out of prison and telling his probation officer that he planned to “shoot up” a Detroit Lakes elementary school and wanted to die by “suicide by cop.”

The statements were made as he met with a Department of Corrections probation officer in Detroit Lakes to discuss the conditions of his Intensive Supervised Release.

Gunderson told the agent he was upset with the state Department of Corrections and with certain DOC agents, including the one he was talking to.

Gunderson made comments about assaulting his own brother, then specifically stated he had plans to go to an out-of-town sporting goods store to buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He said he then planned to return to Detroit Lakes and shoot up Rossman Elementary School. He said he would walk around with a bullet-resistant vest, and expressed no concern about getting into a shootout with police, saying he wanted to die by “suicide by cop.”

After the meeting, the agent was so concerned he waited in the area to monitor Gunderson until police arrived. A short time later, Gunderson was located, arrested and taken to the Becker County Jail.

After the verdict, the judge revoked his conditions of release and remanded him back to the Becker County Jail without bail to await sentencing on April 7. The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Holly Danielson.