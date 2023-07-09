Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mark Knutson, director of Fargo Marathon and manager of Detroit Mountain, dies after bike-truck crash in DL

The bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer. The crash happened on South Shore Drive Sunday morning in Detroit Lakes.

Mark Knutson, race director, gives instructions to the runners before the start of a race during the inaugural Sasquatch Run at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 24, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nathan Bowe
Today at 3:19 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes man died Sunday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer on South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Mark Knutson, 53, was bicycling westbound on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, just west of the intersection with Muir Lane, when he was struck by the westbound pickup truck pulling the boat just after 7 a.m.

Life-saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, and he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died, according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jacob Grabowski, 42, of Fargo. No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Knutson is well known as the executive director of the Fargo Marathon, and has been general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area since October of 2022.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Essentia Health - St. Mary’s EMS, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.

By Nathan Bowe
Bowe covers the Becker County Board and the court system for the Tribune, and handles the opinion pages for the Tribune and Focus. As news editor of both papers, he is the go-to contact person for readers and the general public: breaking or hard news tips, story ideas, questions and general feedback should be directed to him.
