Mark Knutson, director of Fargo Marathon and manager of Detroit Mountain, dies after bike-truck crash in DL

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes man died Sunday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer on South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Mark Knutson, 53, was bicycling westbound on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, just west of the intersection with Muir Lane, when he was struck by the westbound pickup truck pulling the boat just after 7 a.m.

Life-saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, and he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died, according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jacob Grabowski, 42, of Fargo. No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Knutson is well known as the executive director of the Fargo Marathon, and has been general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area since October of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Essentia Health - St. Mary’s EMS, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.