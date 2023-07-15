Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mark Knutson honored at Saturday morning run in Detroit Lakes

About 100 people gathered in Detroit Lakes to honor Mark Knutson, who died tragically last week, by doing one thing he loved - running

Almost 100 people attended a run to honor Mark Knutson, who died tragically last week. The participants stopped at the corner of South Shore Drive and Muir Lane to lay flowers next to a memorial placed in his honor.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 1:51 PM

DETROIT LAKES —Five miles into a run, nearly 100 people stopped and gathered at the intersection of South Shore Drive and Muir Lane in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, July 15. Between sniffles and embraces, whispers surrounded a roadside memorial for Mark Knutson.

“It doesn’t seem real,” a woman said.

“I wonder if he ever got to enjoy events like other people,” another noted.

Knutson, 53, died tragically on Sunday, July 9 after a bicycle accident that happened near his home in Detroit Lakes. According to the Detroit Lakes Police Department, home security video revealed that Knutson lost control of his bicycle and fell into the path of a passing boat trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck.

The run to honor Knutson before his funeral in Fargo was organized on the social media page of “Let’s Go Running-Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo.”

Participants in the honor run for Mark Knutson went at their own pace and different distances, although most made it to the 5 mile mark, where a memorial was placed near where the accident that took Knutson's life.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Fargo resident Doug Murphy explained that for the past decade, a group of about 20 people have met every Saturday morning during the warmer months at the Pavilion in Detroit Lakes. The group would go for a run at their own pace and meet afterward to shoot the breeze and break bread.

“It was my favorite part of summer,” said Diane Rusness of Fargo, noting she met Knutson at a run in 2003. “Since we met he has been one of my closest and dearest friends. He was always inspiring and motivating, and he always showed up.”

Losing a loved one can create a darkness that is hard to navigate. Rusness shared that while in the midst of such pain, she has been filled with an abundance of gratitude for having known Knutson.

Sheri Dalen of Detroit Lakes worked alongside Knutson on the Dick Beardsley run and Fargo Marathon. She recalled how committed he was to improving event experiences, regardless of the success of an event. She added that he had the same enthusiasm and dedication to the towns he called home.

“He was one of a kind, and will be deeply missed in this community and the Fargo community,” Dalen said.

While the Saturday morning run was to honor Knutson, Murphy felt “certain” a memorial run will be created in his friend’s honor.

When members of the running group were asked what they would say to Knutson, should he be with them in spirit on the memorial run, they replied: “Thank you” “we love you, buddy” and “we miss you.”

Almost 100 people gathered at City Park to join in a run to honor Mark Knutson, a Detroit Lakes resident who died last week. Knutson was the general manager for the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and was deeply involved in the Fargo Marathon and many other events.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

