Mark Knutson made a big impact on Detroit Lakes in a short time

DETROIT LAKES — The general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area died Sunday when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck, which was pulling a boat on a trailer on South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Mark Knutson, 53, of Detroit Lakes, was bicycling westbound on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, just west of the intersection with Muir Lane, when he was struck just after 7 a.m.

Life-saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, and he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died, according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jacob Grabowski, 42, of Fargo. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

It’s not clear exactly what caused the collision, but at this point, no further information can be released to the public, according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department, because the investigation is ongoing, and the Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

Mark Knutson, race director, gives instructions to the runners before the start of the race during the inaugural Sasquatch Run at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 24, 2022.

Knutson is well known as the executive director of the Fargo Marathon, and has been general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area since October of 2022, when he took over from Jeff Staley — the mountain's general manager since 2014.

Mark Fritz, who was instrumental in creating DMRA and now sits on the board of directors, said Knutson had a rare combination of positive attitude, energy, gratitude and selflessness, and the Detroit Lakes community was lucky to have known him. "He was just a great guy, and he was making a big difference in town. He was a true servant-leader, and there was just so much positivity about him."

Detroit Mountain has great winter skiing and summer mountain biking, but the plan is to make it into a true four-season destination, and "he had great ideas about that," Fritz said. Even before Knutson worked for Detroit Mountain, he organized the Music on the Mountain fundraiser, which — like other community events — he insisted on doing for free. "He wouldn't take money for it," Fritz said.

When pushed, "he finally said, go ahead and pay me, but I'm just going to donate it all back to the Mountain," Fritz said. "You don't find people like that — he believed in community. He was just a positive force that way. He made a real impact."

Knutson believed the area needed a bike tour, Fritz said, and even though Music on the Mountain requires an exhausting amount of work, he organized the Tour da Lakes bike ride to happen just a week later. Two hundred bicyclists showed up for the first annual event. Knutson loved the turnout, but envisioned a lot more people participating next year. "His energy was contagious," Fritz said.

Detroit Mountain is an amazing resource with a strong staff and will carry on, but Knutson will be missed, "It's a huge loss," Fritz said. "What a positive community-builder he was."

It wasn't just Detroit Mountain. Knutson made a big impact on the whole Detroit Lakes community, according to a Facebook post by Amy Stoller Stearns of Detroit Lakes.

“Our hearts broke today at the news of the bike/vehicle accident that killed Mark Knutson ,” she wrote. “Mike and I became fast friends with Mark last summer when he moved to Detroit Lakes. He helped me launch Project 412 and then became the GM at Detroit Mountain.”

She went on to say that “Mark had BIG ideas and HUGE energy and we loved that about him … Mark is the guy who said “YES” in a big way to life. An ‘80s rock concert — let’s go! A mammoth at Detroit Mountain — great idea! Saving me at Way North of Nashville with a bottomless gin and tonic. Ha!! He tried new things (skiing this winter!) and usually loved them or at least had a good laugh over it. He had so many amazing ideas and dreams. I love how much he loved his adopted town of Detroit Lakes and in just a year of living here, DL loved him right back.”

Project 412 posted that “Mark was so special and he was ‘all in on DL.’" As an early employee before taking the Detroit Mountain job, “he helped us find furniture, hang giant white boards, discuss ideas galore, and most importantly helped us choose a vision for Project 412. He loved everything about living here. He took every opportunity to go on the lake and to get involved in the community. Mark was the guy you wanted on your team. He got stuff done in the best way possible, he took chances, he tried new things, and he lived life to the fullest!”

Knutson helped launch the Fargo Marathon in 2004, and by 2012 he had helped build it to a popular running event that drew nearly 26,000 participants in the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and youth run, according to a Jeff Kolpack story in The Forum newspaper.

“Mark was the heart and soul of the Fargo Marathon and the region’s running community,” Steve Wagner, a personal friend and longtime active member of the Fargo running community, said in that story. “His kindness, philanthropy and leadership impacted tens of thousands of people who participated in the Fargo Marathon, Dick Beardsley races and dozens of other events. Those events helped people dream about goals and strive to be better versions of themselves. He was respected by race directors across the country and put the Fargo Marathon on the map as a world-class event.”