MnDOT, State Patrol reminds WE Fest attendees of parking restrictions along Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes

No parking will be allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, July 31. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder.

2719793+WE-Fest.jpg
Campers line up waiting for WE Fest to open in this 2016 photo.
Tribune File Photo
Today at 10:57 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol, wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, July 31. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by the State Patrol.

Vehicles staged along Highway 59 after noon on Monday must be parked on the shoulder and parking is at the owner’s risk. Guests must stay within their vehicles and are not permitted to set up camps, chairs, grills, etc., outside of their vehicles.

The WE Fest country music festival is Aug. 3- 5 this year.

The area will be patrolled by the Minnesota State Patrol and WE Fest Security.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
