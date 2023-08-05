Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Neal McCoy energizes WE Fest on Saturday afternoon

McCoy and his band put on a great show, full of energy, humor and good feelings that had fans at the Soo Pass Ranch dancing and smiling.

Neal McCoy having fun with the crowd at the WE Fest Main Stage on Saturday.
Nathan Bowe
Today at 6:57 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Neal McCoy put on a great set during a mellow Saturday afternoon at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes.

He played a combination of his newer music, classic songs from the 1990s, and even some rock cover songs.

Neal McCoy points to a fan during his set at WE Fest on Saturday.
“I don’t even have a set list with me,” he told the crowd, adding that his band is talented enough to pick up each song on the fly.

And he was right – McCoy and his band put on a great show, full of energy, humor and good feelings that had fans at the Soo Pass Ranch dancing and smiling.

Fans watching Neal McCoy at WE Fest on Saturday.
Saturday was the final day of the three-day country music festival in Detroit Lakes, and other artists scheduled for the Main Stage were Ashley Cooke, Blackberry Smoke, Gabby Barrett and headliner Kane Brown.

These four young Duluth women were having fun at WE Fest on Saturday afternoon. From left are Aliyah Bartling, Elliana Jouppi, Reese Baas and Leah Johnson.
J.P. Sweet of Baudette, Minn., shows off his giant donut cowboy hat at WE Dest on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
The fake saloon front at WE Fest was a popular place for taking photos on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Neal McCoy on the Main Stage at WE Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
