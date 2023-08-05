Neal McCoy energizes WE Fest on Saturday afternoon
DETROIT LAKES — Neal McCoy put on a great set during a mellow Saturday afternoon at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes.
He played a combination of his newer music, classic songs from the 1990s, and even some rock cover songs.
“I don’t even have a set list with me,” he told the crowd, adding that his band is talented enough to pick up each song on the fly.
And he was right – McCoy and his band put on a great show, full of energy, humor and good feelings that had fans at the Soo Pass Ranch dancing and smiling.
Saturday was the final day of the three-day country music festival in Detroit Lakes, and other artists scheduled for the Main Stage were Ashley Cooke, Blackberry Smoke, Gabby Barrett and headliner Kane Brown.
