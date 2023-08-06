New 'glamor camping' site popular this year at WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES — Imagine rolling into WE Fest and finding a spacious tent waiting for you with your platform bed already made up, so you can head right out to the concert bowl.

When it’s time to leave, just pack your bags and go – the camp breakdown is all taken care of for you.

That’s what you’ll find at WE Fest’s new Glamping (glamor camping) Village on the shore of Lake Sallie.

“It’s nice – we got here and everything was set up for us,” said Katie Sampair, who was staying at the Glamping site with three friends, most from New Richmond, Wisconsin.

“It’s nice to come and drop everything and go,” added Jessica Jackson.

They were among those who were trying out the first year of glamor camping at WE Fest.

Jessica Brent, co-owner of Homma Camp Co. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, stands at the WE Fest Glamping Village on the shore of Lake Sallie. She hopes to expand the number of glamor camping sites available in the future. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The bell-shaped tents are equipped with beds, pillows, blankets, rugs, side tables, door mats and camp chairs. Plus, the site is wired for electricity, so there are also electric fans, a charging power strip, lanterns, and door frame string lighting, along with other amenities like a large community lounge tent and a morning coffee bar.

The individual tents are surprisingly roomy, said Lora Johnson. “All the space around the edges is perfect,” to store food and luggage, she said.

Not that everything at WE Fest was perfect this time around, said Sarah Sweet. On Thursday evening in the concert bowl, “it took an hour to get a beer, there were so many people,” she said.

And the setup was a bit rough for Johnson, who prefers camping in an camper or motor home to sleeping in a tent.

But the site is conveniently located, Sampair said. “The walking distance from here to the concert bowl wasn’t that far,” she said. “It was really nice. I would do it again. I would recommend it.”

And the campsite co-owner and an employee had tents of their own on site, offering 24-7 camp coordinator services.

This map shows the location of the new Glamping Village at WE Fest. Contributed/WE Fest

The site also offers dedicated portable toilets, adjacent parking, and a supply store.

The WE Fest Glamping Village was launched this year with 16 glamping tents, said Jessica Brent, co-owner of Homma Camp Co. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which contracted to provide the glamor camping for WE Fest this year.

Those 16 tents for customers sold out early, and there are plans to expand the size of the Glamping Village next year. “This is a huge festival,” Brent said, and her company – now in its eighth year – can supply up to 70 tents.

The WE Fest Glamping Village offered customers two choices this year: For $1,950, two people could share a 13-foot diameter bell tent, 8-foot-tall at the center, that sleeps one to two people.

Or, for $2,250, two to four people could share a 16-foot diameter bell tent, 10 feet tall in the center.

That price is for essentially four days and four nights. Customers could arrive at check-in on Aug. 2 and stay through noon check-out on Aug. 6.

“We put in power here specifically for glamping,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “Hopefully, it will be a long term program with Homma Camp Co.,” he said.

A look at part of the Glamping Village at WE Fest on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The two people with their hands on their hips are Jessica Brent, co-owner of Homma Camp Co., and Homma employee Boone Reynolds of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nathan Bowe/Tribune