Ozona Organics recalls some probiotic products for humans and animals

DETROIT LAKES — Ozona Organics, LLC of Ozona, Texas, is recalling its 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health (intended for human use), also labeled as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids in 2-ounce bottles and GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women in 4-ounce bottles, because they have the potential to become contaminated with microbial growth.

Ozona Organics is voluntarily recalling these products because of high water activity in the formula that provides a potential for microbial growth, which may be harmful. Although, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The lots of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health were distributed through the company’s website, www.ozonaorganics.com and www.amazon.com .

The lots of GoHealthy Probiotics listed above were distributed through the company’s website www.gohealthy.us, www.amazon.com, and Walmart stores.

The Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health products come in 4-ounce, blue glass bottles and 16-ounce, blue plastic bottles.

The GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids come in 2-ounce, blue glass bottles. The GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women come in 4-ounce, blue glass bottles.

The affected lot numbers are 011122, 011228, 020810, 021115, 022023, 030115 and 030301 and apply to both the Ozona and GoHealthy products.

Lot numbers can be found on the back panel of product labels.

Ozona Organics Dog, Cat, Equine, and Swine Probiotics (intended for animal use) are being recalled in their entirety. The distribution dates for affected products are from August 2021 through July 2023. The recalled lots were distributed through the company’s website, www.ozonaorganics.com .

Ozona Organics Probiotics for Dogs and Probiotics for Cats come in 4-ounce, blue glass bottles with droppers.

Ozona Organics Probiotics for Equine and Probiotics for Swine come in 1-gallon, white plastic bottles with handles.

No other Ozona Organics or Go Healthy products or batches are affected by this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the products and instead dispose of them.

Questions? Contact Ozona Organics, LLC at (325) 203-4026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

“The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” the company said in its recall notification. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and distributors. We are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.”