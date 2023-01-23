Pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes on Monday morning
DETROIT LAKES — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing train near Detroit Lakes on Monday, according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office news release.
On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian being struck and killed by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The name of the individual is being withheld pending confirmation of the victim's identity.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer is assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the investigation into the incident, which remains ongoing, the news release stated.
