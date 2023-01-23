STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
News
Pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes on Monday morning

On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian killed by a passing train west of 230th Avenue near Detroit Lakes.

News Staff
By News Staff
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing train near Detroit Lakes on Monday, according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office news release.

On Jan. 23 at 1:36 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a pedestrian being struck and killed by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The name of the individual is being withheld pending confirmation of the victim's identity.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer is assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the investigation into the incident, which remains ongoing, the news release stated.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
