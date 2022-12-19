Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota
Pelican Rapids man arrested after firing multiple shots inside apartment building, felony charges expected

Residents of a Pelican Rapids apartment building were evacuated by law enforcement following a report of multiple gun shots on Dec. 17. The suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was arrested.

CRIME WEB GRAPHIC DLPF
News Staff
By News Staff
December 19, 2022 11:03 AM
PELICAN RAPIDS — A Pelican Rapids man fired multiple shots inside an apartment building early Saturday morning and was arrested after surrendering to law enforcement, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release.

On Dec. 17 at 2:51 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of five to six gunshots heard in an apartment building on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Pelican Rapids. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies noticed a bullet hole and the smell of burnt gunpowder, the news release stated.

Jordan Pierce, 38, of Pelican Rapids, interacted with law enforcement while in possession of a rifle before returning to his apartment. Officers evacuated the other residents of the apartment building and provided them with shelter at Pelican Rapids High School until the situation was resolved, according to the news release.

Pierce surrendered to law enforcement and was placed under arrest for:

  • Felony Reckless Discharge of a Firearm within a Municipality.
  • Carrying a Firearm while Under the Influence of Alcohol.
  • Felony Threats of Violence.
  • First Degree Criminal Damage to Property.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to the news release.
Members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office were assisted at the scene by Pelican Rapids police and firefighters, Otter Tail County Special Weapons And Tactics, members of the Wilken County Sheriff's Office, and Ringdahl Ambulance Service.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY SHOOTINGS CRIME AND COURTS CRIME PUBLIC SAFETY
