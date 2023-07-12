Pelican Rapids mother accused in death of her 3-year-old daughter

DETROIT LAKES — A Pelican Rapids woman is accused of murdering her 3-year-old daughter by suffocation because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Suad Mohamed Ali, 27, of Pelican Rapids has been charged in Otter Tail District Court with second- and third-degree murder for the death of her daughter, which occurred on the evening of July 10.

According to court records, Pelican Rapids police were called to Ali’s residence, which she shares with her mother, about 9:40 p.m. and found a family member kneeling and shouting over the girl, who was lying on the living room floor.

Ali herself was sitting on the couch, and when the officer asked her what happened, Ali told him that she had killed the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The child was unresponsive and the officer began CPR. Ali was lying on the couch while CPR was performed, and told an Otter Tail County deputy that she placed her hand over the child’s mouth and suffocated her after the child was continuously crying.

She added that she had tried to stab her child earlier in the night, but that she had not harmed her. The deputy found a knife on the arm of the couch in the living room. Ali again said that she had purposely tried to kill her daughter, according to the criminal complaint.

Ringdahl Ambulance arrived at 9:42 p.m. and EMS workers continued working on the girl. During CPR, the child vomited and turned her head to the side. Police and ambulance personnel saw no obvious trauma to the child, and asked Ali what happened. She said she shook and suffocated the child, and Ali was observed smiling the entire time CPR was performed.

The child was then transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes, where she was pronounced dead.

Arrangements were made for the child to be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to be performed.

She was taken to jail, and in an interview with an Otter Tail County detective at 10:25 p.m., Ali said she lived with her mother and family. When asked what happened she said she “killed her,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ali went on to say that the child’s father had abandoned them, and she was raising her daughter with her mother. She said the child was crying for food and that her (Ali's) mother normally feeds her, but she was not there.

She further explained that she punched her daughter in the throat and she was not crying anymore. When asked if she was breathing, she said no. She also stated that she was lonely and did not have a man in her life and took out her anger on her children. She stated that her daughter did not deserve it. She then explained that she laid on top of the child while she was face down on the floor to quiet her.

The provisional autopsy report noted a bite mark on the child's left cheek, and hemorrhaging in the head and brain. The cause of death determination is pending further toxicology, microscopy and investigation, according to the criminal complaint.

On July 12, a request for a public defender was granted, and Ali’s first appearance was set for July 24 in Otter Tail County District Court.

