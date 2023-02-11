Protesters at MnDOT in Detroit Lakes demand immediate halt to Hwy. 34 logging

DETROIT LAKES — Protesters angry about tree-cutting on the Highway 34 scenic byway gathered outside of MnDOT district headquarters in Detroit Lakes on Friday, holding signs and calling on MnDOT to immediately stop the cutting.

“I’m concerned that MnDOT hasn’t listened to the public,” said Matthew Davis of Detroit Lakes. “They don’t seem to value the scenic byway like we do — they’re treating it like any other road. It’s just bad public policy.”

Protesters outside MnDOT in Detroit Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

To the consternation of residents and others who love that stretch of roadway, in the name of safety MnDOT is now clearing out trees 65 feet on either side of the center line on a 21-mile stretch of Highway 34 between Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids. It’s part of the Lake Country Scenic Byway.

In spite of the uproar, the local Minnesota Department of Natural Resources “is not bending, they’re not listening to the public,” Davis added. “We’re all for safety, but at what point does safety trump every other value we have?”

The tree removal is part of a $15.7 million reclamation and resurfacing project set for this summer on Highway 34, but the roadwork could have been done without touching the trees, noted Jen Johnson of Detroit Lakes.

“They took a simple resurfacing project, and for some reason decided to take the trees down, thinking it would be safer,” she said. But the trees keep the winter winds and blowing snow under control, she added. Unlike Highway 10 between Detroit Lakes and Fargo-Moorhead and I-94, “when's the last time Highway 34 was closed because of winter weather?” she asked.

On top of that, MnDOT plans deeper tree-cutting next winter, on a 7-mile stretch through the Smoky Hills State Forest.

“Who benefits from this?” Johnson asked. “Not the people who live here, not the resort owners, not the visitors. They were not consulted,” she said.

Protesters rallied to save trees on scenic Highway 34 on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at MnDOT in Detroit lakes. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After protest organizers spoke to the crowd, several went inside the MnDOT headquarters hoping to hear from District Engineer Shiloh Wahl, who was appointed in 2019.

Willis Mattison, one of the organizers, said that Wahl and other MnDOT officials had been invited to address the crowd, but there were no takers on Friday. A receptionist said nobody was available to speak.

Chuck Becker of Ogema told the crowd that the wide-scale tree removal was “not standard protocol for MnDOT,” noting that MnDOT in some areas is spending money on “living snow fences” of trees and other plants, which is essentially what already exists on Highway 34.

“We have one branch of MnDOT cutting down trees and another branch of MnDOT paying for living snow fences,” Becker said.

Highway 34 is part of the Lake Country Scenic Byway. Contributed photo

Organizers also pointed out the sharp contrast between how MnDOT in Detroit Lakes handled the Highway 34 project and how MnDOT in Bemidji is handling an upcoming Highway 2 project. “That project is several years out,” said Mattison, “and they’re already telling people ‘we have several options here, which do you prefer?’ So we know MnDOT can do this, we just have kind of a rogue district here.”

And it’s not just the trees — several protesters carried signs in support of the numerous pink and white showy lady’s slippers — Minnesota’s state flower — that grow wild along Highway 34.

Chuck Becker of Ogema speaks to protesters outside MnDOT in Detroit Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. One of the organizers, Willis Mattison, stands behind him. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

MnDOT’s tree-cutting plans along Highway 34 have changed several times, after locals challenged the original plan — which involved cutting 85% of trees back 250 feet from the highway along a 7-mile Smoky Hills southside stretch.

First, MnDOT modified that to 75% of trees back 150 feet in the “shade zone,” then to 50% of the trees, after acting MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger met with Becker County commissioners and project opponents in Detroit Lakes on April 5. The county board has called for the trees to be spared on Highway 34 until MnDOT can revamp its vegetation guidelines for scenic byways.

Protester Bill Henke brandishes a chainsaw outside MnDOT headquarters in Detroit Lakes to protect drivers in the parking lot from possibly hitting the tree, to show the agency what it would feel like to lose its trees in the name of safety. Don't worry, the chainsaw has no chain or power. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

That the trees on that stretch of scenic byway should have simply been left alone never seemed to occur to local MnDOT officials, even after the tree-cutting plans drew outrage from residents.

“Tone deafness,” is how protester David Henke put it. “Let there be no mistake, this is an exercise in environmental activism brought about by a government agency marginalizing its constituents,” he told the crowd.

“They clearly didn’t listen to the sentiment of the area,” he added. “MnDOT is going to be on the wrong side of history on this, that is why we’re here.”

So what happens next?

The protesters, led by the Save the Trees Coalition, lodged a formal complaint Feb. 7 with the Minnesota Attorney General in an effort to stop the logging.

Mattison said on Tuesday afternoon, local lawmakers including Republican Rep. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, and Rep. Jim Joy, R-Hawley, will meet via Zoom with Daubenberger, who was confirmed by the Senate on Feb. 6. Several members of the Save the Trees group, as well as the board president of the Minnesota Scenic Byways Commission, will be among those joining the meeting. Opponents are calling on Daubenberger to halt the ongoing logging, and change plans for deeper logging next winter.