Recreational cannabis could give big boost to White Earth economy

WHITE EARTH — Thanks to several years of planning and hard work, the White Earth Nation is in a great position to capitalize on the Aug. 1 legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

As luck would have it, for the last two or three years, a White Earth team has been growing various strains of medical marijuana in a 30,000-square-foot production building in the city of Mahnomen, and within the span of a few days, it launched both its recreational marijuana business and its medicinal cannabis program. Both are open to tribal members and non-tribal members alike.

As a sovereign tribal nation, White Earth and the 10 other reservations in Minnesota have the authority to set their own cannabis regulations.

High-grade marijuana for sale at the White Earth Waabigwan Mashkiki (Medicine Flower) marijuana dispensary in Mahnomen. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

White Earth has done so and now produces 250 pounds of medical-grade cannabis a month. And since only two-thirds of that big cultivation building is being used, the facility will soon be able to produce 400 pounds a month and then around 700 pounds a month, said Tom LaVoy, interim executive director of White Earth Enterprises.

The goal is to get up to 1,000 pounds a month, according to the dispensary’s general manager, Alexander Oxendine, who brought his experience in growing high-grade cannabis in California to White Earth, where his mother is an enrolled member.

“I’m very pleased with our team and the company we’ve created,” said White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks. “It’s doing better than expected. This has been on our list of things to do for a lot of years.”

It took the tribe two years to finish its cultivation facility. “There have been three harvests now,” said LaVoy.

The fruits of all that work are kept in a vault in the cultivation facility and can be purchased at the new dispensary by anyone, tribal member or not, as long as they are over age 21 and have identification.

Dispensary has strains called SOAP, Black Runtz and Baby Joker

Both the White Earth recreational and medicinal programs operate out of a new wooden dispensary building (built by local Amish carpenters) at 850 East Adams Ave. in the city of Mahnomen.

Customers can buy up to 3.5 grams (an eighth of an ounce) of recreational marijuana buds there, and business has been good so far, said Chairman Fairbanks. It started well on Thursday and picked up considerably since then, he said.

The White Earth cannabis cultivation facility in Mahnomen is located behind high fencing in a 30,000-square-foot building that was formerly a potato chip factory. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

There are a half dozen or so strains available at the Mahnomen dispensary. The house strain is called SOAP and costs the most, at $54.55 for 3.5 grams, or an eighth of an ounce.

Other strains have names like Baby Joker, High Society and Sunset Fritter (those three sell for $48.18 for 3.5 grams), Black Runtz and Platinum Glue ($40 each) and Tropicana Cherry ($44.55).

Half-gram and one-gram pre-rolled joints are also available, along with merchandise. An online menu is available at Waabigwan.com , which provides the price, details on THC content, and narrative on what to expect from each strain.

Fans of Platinum Glue, for example, “have shared its effects to be euphoric and relaxing, scoring high marks in pain management,” according to the website.

By way of comparison, the house strain, SOAP, is described as offering “uplifting effects, it can be beneficial for managing fatigue and depression, while stimulating creativity. It is an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers.”

White Earth has been gearing up the last few years to meet the needs of medicinal marijuana users, while also planning for a future that seemed likely to include recreational marijuana, LaVoy said.

So when the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature took the leap and legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year, White Earth was ready.

Along with the Red Lake Nation, White Earth is the only entity in Minnesota that already has the legal framework in place — and the product available — to provide both medical and recreational cannabis.

Having Minnesota-grown marijuana is important. Because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, it can’t be transported across state lines, so recreational cannabis needs to be grown in Minnesota in order to be sold in Minnesota.

White Earth has a leg up

All that gives White Earth a big head start in the recreational market, since non-tribal dispensaries can’t even get started until the state finalizes its licensing system for them. That gives White Earth and Red Lake at least another year and probably two years without serious competition in Minnesota.

The other nine reservations have not ramped up to grow their own cannabis the way White Earth and Red Lake have, though White Earth is considering supplying other tribal nations in Minnesota.

White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

In general, “it's very important,” to get an early lead in the business, said LaVoy, the White Earth Enterprises leader. “It’s not very often you get ahead of the pack like that — especially in the whole state of Minnesota.”

The statewide market is huge, he said. It’s estimated that 20% of Minnesota’s 3.6 million adults use cannabis products, which means hundreds of thousands of potential customers.

The business “is kind of ours to lose,” he said. “It’s an amazing gesture by the governor and the state.”

On top of that, White Earth is among the tribal nations negotiating a compact with the state to sell cannabis off the reservation, too, so customers don’t have to drive to Mahnomen, Fairbanks said.

Tom LaVoy, interim executive director of White Earth Enterprises outside the Mahnomen dispensary, being interviewed by Bemidji KAXE public radio reporter Larissa Donovan on opening day. Nathan Bowe/ Detroit Lakes Tribune

Meanwhile, White Earth is looking at the feasibility of adding dispensaries on the reservation closer to population centers like Bemijdi, Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes. That would mean placing them in locations like Callaway, Pine Point and Ebro, located near Bagley, which is on Highway 2.

Although Chairman Fairbanks cautioned that the cannabis business is just getting started at White Earth, noting that “everything is really preliminary,” and stressing there are no guarantees of success, LaVoy was more optimistic. “It’s going to be the biggest business on the reservation,” he predicted.

Oxendine, the dispensary’s general manager, was more hopeful yet. “It’s going to blow the casino (revenues) away,” he said.

Bring on the gummies and the oils

In the longer term, White Earth is looking toward expanding its product line to include three more strains of cannabis buds, as well as getting into the production of edibles, oils and other products.

That’s something tribal elder Cindy Boyer of Mahnomen is looking forward to for her medical cannabis needs. She now has to travel to a dispensary in the Twin Cities to get the oils she needs for pain relief, so she can sleep at night.

“It would be great if they could do something good for the elders,” Boyer said.

The White Earth cannabis cultivation building in Mahnomen. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Fairbanks noted that White Earth is waiving processing fees on medicinal marijuana for its tribal elders.

Non-tribal members can also participate in the White Earth medicinal marijuana program, he said.

Evan Gunderson, a young man who was passing by the dispensary on Thursday, was excited about the new business for another reason — he wants to work there. He said the pay is pretty good and “I live close enough so I can bike or walk to work.”

The White Earth cannabis business now employs about 20 people, a number LaVoy expects to grow to 40 or 50 as the business ramps up.

“A lot of jobs are being created,'' Fairbanks said. “It’s a door opening for economic development for our nation.”

Cannabis was long used as medicine by Native Americans and it’s “in tune with our culture,” Fairbanks said. “It’s a good thing — not just for our culture, but for all Minnesotans.”

In 2025, “when the governor opens the new Office of Cannabis, it will be a gold rush for Minnesota,” Fairbanks said, “Right now, we’ll iron out the kinks in this new business of ours, and create a good brand for our company.”

Meanwhile, he said, “this has been well worth the wait, and I’m really happy with the results — all people can come up to Mahnomen and try our products. All our cannabis is tested at the state level — our product is safe. We take pride in it.”