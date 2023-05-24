99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 24

News Minnesota

Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the Mississippi River in Unorganized Territory

By Staff reports
Today at 11:39 AM

BRAINERD — A 22-year-old woman was pulled from the Mississippi River Tuesday, May 23, after her vehicle went into the water north of Mill Avenue bridge north of Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 3:22 p.m. in Unorganized Territory. According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle left the roadway and went into the water where the river begins to widen into Rice Lake by the bridge.

There is a small pull-off spot at the location without a steep bank and the vehicle appeared to go through or create a small opening in the trees and shrubs at the river’s edge.

Law enforcement officers were gathered around an opening in the treeline next to the Mississippi River when a Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat arrived on scene.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by a few good Samaritans, the sheriff’s office said. She was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

At 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office was waiting for a tow company to arrive and remove the vehicle from the river. Information on what led the vehicle to go into the river, or how far the vehicle was out into the water, was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Staff reports
