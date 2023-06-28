Domestic dispute in Pine Point Wednesday sends rumors swirling in a town on edge following Sunday killing

PINE POINT, Minn. — Police response to a domestic dispute between two brothers in Pine Point on Wednesday, June 28 led to false rumors that a murder suspect had been arrested there.

“It was unrelated to the homicide on Sunday,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

The large police response to the domestic call, which came in about noon on Wednesday, was due to reports of possible weapons being involved, Glander said.

When weapons might be a threat, “we use as many resources as we can until that threat is neutralized,” Glander said.

But when officers arrived at the Pine Point residence for the domestic call, they talked to the people involved and found no weapons, and observed no threats. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made, he said.

Chris Schulz is the superintendent at Pine Point School on the White Earth Reservation near the village of Ponsford.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was notified by a phone call from the White Earth tribal offices to have the school go into lockdown sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m. The building lockdown ended around 1:30 p.m.

“During that time we didn’t open any doors and no one was allowed to come or go from the building,” he said. “We’re kind of in lock down at all times anyway. You can’t get out or in without being buzzed in. We’re pretty safe. If we know and go into lockdown, we don’t have much to worry about.”

The Pine Point School also has someone watching cameras to assure security in and around the building, but Schulz said they didn’t see anything suspicious in the area covered by the cameras.

The year-round school at Pine Point was not in session as students were on their summer break.

“The Boys and Girls Club was open,” said Schulz, who says the The Northern Light Opera Company drama camp was also in the cafeteria.

"We closed the big metal doors so no one could get in that area. We didn’t know what was going on except there was a standoff with someone in the community," said Schulz. "The White Earth Police were involved and the Becker County Sheriff. After being in lockdown for about an hour, the sheriff and one of his deputies came over here to give us the all clear and make sure everyone was safe but didn’t give us any details about what happened.”

More stories you need to know





Nerves have been on edge since the shooting on Sunday. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Dwayne Croud, 40, of Ogema, Minnesota, for second-degree murder, with intent. Croud has been identified as a suspect in the case.

The victim is David Wayne Hanks, Jr., 35, of Park Rapids, Minnesota. He was shot in a vehicle and was found dead at the scene in the village of Pine Point about 6:30 p.m. on June 25, according to the sheriff's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday evening, June 27, a SWAT team raided a Moorhead apartment building searching for Croud, who was not found there.

Anyone who has information related to this incident, or who may know the location of Croud, should contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

"Anyone who is discovered to have harbored or aided Croud will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Glander said earlier.

The White Earth Police Department, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, West Central Drug Task Force, Headwaters Safe Trails Drug Task Force, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Conservation, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Becker County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.